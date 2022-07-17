Kate Spade's Sparkling New Scent Captures The Magic And Mystique Of New York After Dark

It’s only been two years since Kate Spade introduced the world to its signature scent in the form of Kate Spade New York, but it feels like the self-named perfume has been a mainstay in our fragrance wardrobes for much longer.

Equal parts fruity and floral, the scent serves to capture the vibrant, feminine essence for which the fashion and beauty house has been known since its inception in 1993. Colourful and optimistic, the juice is presented in a playful pink flacon, highlighting the brand’s iconic design elements — including the Kate Spade emblem.

New for 2022, the second chapter in the Kate Spade New York story ushers in a new era for the Maison — with a fresh iteration of the original fragrance which celebrates the confidence, captivation and above all else, the sparkle of the women after which the scent was inspired. Meet Kate Spade New York Sparkle.

Inspired by the City That Never Sleeps, master perfumer Louise Turner manages to capture the essence of a quintessential New York City evening with her addictive and exuberant blend of floral and gourmand notes.

“I wanted to create a fragrance that recalls the magic of the lights in New York and how the city seems to sparkle in the night,” she says of the irresistible olfaction, adding much of her inspiration for the scent was pulled from her own lived experiences.

“I remember being in the city years ago, as the sun was going down, sipping a delicious blackcurrant cosmopolitan, a gigantic bouquet of peonies placed on the table and smelling the lingering scent of a vanilla creme brûlée that had been delivered to a nearby table — all the scents came together in such an impactful and memorable way,” she adds.

Top notes of juicy blackcurrant and Italian lemon add a fresh, citrus element, while a dash of frosted pink peppercorn lends a touch of spice. An ebullient bouquet of purple peonies and hawthorns unfold at its heart, before vibrant cedar and oakwood extracts form a seductive trail, sweetened by notes of vanilla creme brûlée for a deliciously addictive finish.

Switching from poppy pink to midnight blue, Kate Spade New York Sparkle mimics the same clean, soft lines as the original flacon, but reflects New York City at dusk as the light fades into night. Dressed and ready for a night out, the gold and dark blue enamel cap is emblazoned with three gold signature spades — to mirror the shimmering lights across New York City’s skyline.

Maddie Ziegler. Photo / Supplied

Actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler makes her return for her second Kate Spade New York campaign, this time set against a New York City sunset, poised and ready to dance her way into the night.

With a twinkle in her eye, Maddie is dressed in a diaphanous Kate Spade floral-printed dress to reflect the flacon design, hinting at the dusting of sparkles sure to follow her wherever she goes.

