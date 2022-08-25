Hearty Hues And Plush Pile

When it comes to inspiring spring interiors, carpet is truly finding its feet – a host of exciting new underfoot options are reflecting an increased desire to express our individual style. Where once you might have solely relied on paint, artwork or furniture to inject personality into your home, now savvy home-owners are looking to quality crafted wool carpets to add that crucial style component.

Enter this season’s bold colours and chunky loop piles, along with natural looks that call to mind the serenity and tactility of nature. Bremworth’s new Kensho collection, for instance, is a meticulously woven elegant loop pile that exhibits a subtle beauty and expert craftsmanship, and brings to life the essence of nature through its low and tight pile, inspired by Japanese zen gardens. The affordable new collection is based off Bremworth’s popular neutral colours in the Troika and Samurai ranges, and is ideal for anyone keen to invoke a tranquil, supremely comfortable interior.

Photo / Supplied

Those keen to replicate the underfoot comfort the Kensho offers, while injecting a confident element of colour, can find it in Bremworth’s Galet range. Made in a stunning chunky loop pile from 100% felted New Zealand wool, Galet creates textural interest on the floor and noticeable softness underfoot. On-trend colours include Sage, which, paired with its plush texture, brings the deep leafy greens of the outdoors in. Meanwhile, those keen to hurry spring along will warm to Sienna, a burnt-orange sunset shade that beautifully complements wood or rattan furniture, and offsets homes that embrace mid-century modern and/or Japanese styles. Then there’s Indigo, a sophisticated shade that captures the inky midnight blues of the ocean. With its oh-so-soft sensation underfoot, it invokes a sophisticated mood the moment you step through the door.

For those still unsure which colour or texture of carpet would best complement their interior, help is at hand. Bremworth’s colour-matching guide is comprehensive and bursting with inspiring looks designed by renowned Australian stylist Megan Morton, in order to make those tricky decisions around floor to wall selections that much easier. Browse through its broad range of mood boards that call to mind everything from the dramatic colours of the landscape, to playful colour schemes ideal for sleek urban environments, to comforting, grounding dens of creativity (after a busy day, you'll love the soothing tones of Coast, which suggests pairing Bremworth's Galet Indigo carpet with Resene's Shadowy Blue or Half Foggy Grey paint on the walls.)

Photo / Supplied

Bremworth’s ingenious online resource not only provides a diverse range of ideas, it suggests creative ways in which to bring much-needed colours into Kiwis’ homes, particularly shades reminiscent of new growth, and combinations inspired by Mother Nature, from the light sky to the forest floor.

“I love it when a room is in real harmony with itself,” says Megan. “These deliberate combinations will work no matter what interior scheme you are exploring, but best of all they will harmonise to give hopeful, vibrant and energetic atmospheres.”

Once you’ve selected your ideal Bremworth carpet, you can go on to see how it looks paired with certain paint colours, using one as the dominant colour and the other for accents such as window sills. The guide also includes wood flooring so you can create seamless carpet- to- hard- flooring transitions. Recreate the looks by mixing and matching carpet and paint colour options based on your own possessions and individual style – and prepare to fall in love with your interior all over again.