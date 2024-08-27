Explore Auckland’s Inner-West Suburbs By Bike

Safe, fun cycle routes are an easy way to appreciate the city’s many charms.

Tāmaki Makaurau is a dream city to explore by bike. Whether you’re riding an e-bike or doing all the work yourself, commuting or riding for fun, opting for two wheels means you won’t get stuck in traffic. You see so much more, not to mention it being good for your health. Wherever you’re headed, you’ll arrive with a smile on your face.

Ride around Pt Chevalier

Hop on a bike and head for Pt Chev, the charming peninsula suburb where you’ll find plenty of good riding, especially now the brand-new cycle path on Meola Rd leads all the way to Pt Chevalier Rd. Auckland Transport is improving the connection from Westmere to Pt Chevalier, so there is construction on Pt Chevalier Rd at the moment, however businesses are open as usual, so cycle down and show your support. Starting at Seddon Fields, famous for football, we suggest you head west to the T-intersection with Meola and Pt Chev Rd, then take a right for Coyle Park. Once there, you can shoot some hoops at the seaside court or stop at the playground where the trundle train and flying fox are popular with little ones.

Refuel at Point Chev Beach Café near the park or head back down Pt Chev Rd to sample the goodies at The Little French Café or Twisted Tomato, with its cute al fresco courtyard. Heading now to Walker Rd, past the Walker Park sports fields, roll down to Eric Armishaw Park and its picturesque waterfront play area, complete with hamster wheel. On a blustery day you might see kite surfers doing their stunts. Keep on cycling the spacious boardwalks that flow underneath the soaring motorway overbridges. From there, cyclists can explore further along the Northwestern path to Te Atatū, Henderson and beyond, or mosey along to wonderful Waterview.

Ride around Waterview

Whether you make your way via the boardwalks of Eric Armishaw Park or along the Rainbow Route beside the Unitec campus, the Waterview Heritage Path is a terrific addition to Auckland’s cycle and walking network. Skirt the pretty planting beside Waterview Glades leading down to Te Auaunga (Oakley Creek) then use the overbridge to cross to Waterview proper where everyone makes a pit stop at The Waterview Coffee & Smokehouse Project, the Daventry St container that’s loved by visitors and locals alike. Take a break at the Waterbank Crescent Playground with its BMX track, water play area, skatepark, volleyball and basketball courts. Moving right along, cycle the seaside suburb’s generous streets past Kuaka Park, maybe stop for a swing, then navigate to Heron Park to explore more play areas, trails through mature forest and boardwalks built over mangroves. Keep a look out for the fascinating interpretation panels that share tales of this area’s powerful history.

Ride Around New Lynn

Start at Alford St Bridge, the 90m span above Te Auaunga that connects Great North Rd with Unitec. Cyclists love the wide ribbons of smooth concrete paths that lead to the train lines behind Mt Albert Pak'nSave. From there, instead of taking the railway overbridge, follow the signs to New Lynn on this relatively new trail. Cycling on a Sunday? take a turn-off at Avondale Station for the Avondale Markets for excellent produce, crafts and clothing. Back to the cyclepath, this route combines industrial railway vibes with lush green spaces and makes cycling to vibrant New Lynn super accessible. See wares from the New Lynn Hospice Shop on Delta Ave, which bursts with vintage treasures, to The Ward Room on Totara St for the best cheese scones. Local restaurant GoJo Ethiopian Eatery is also winning rave reviews, while Te Toi Uku, formerly the Crown Lynn museum, recounts West Auckland's colourful clay and ceramics heritage. From New Lynn, you can continue on to Glen Eden or Titirangi, and if you cycle Thursday to Sunday between 10am and 2pm, stop by at New Lynn's Bike Hub, a community not-for-profit that makes it its mission to help Aucklanders onto bikes by offering free basic bike repairs, maintenance courses, safety checks, and affordable second-hand bikes.

Auckland Transport is also looking at connecting cycleways in West Auckland through local streets in Kelston, New Lynn and Glen Eden – giving you more places to explore by bike.

Auckland’s growing network of cycle paths make it easier and safer to get cycling. To find the best route for you, go to AT.govt.nz/cycling-walking and with the weather warming and the days lengthening, now is the best time to explore the cycle paths and quiet streets of Tāmaki Makaurau by bike.