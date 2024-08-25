European Design, Exquisite On-Road Style

The new-generation Toyota C-HR is the car brand’s most stylish vehicle.

It’s the most stylish vehicle in Toyota’s fleet – and perhaps its most polite. When drivers of the new-generation Toyota C-HR approach their vehicle, the car bids them welcome by automatically lighting up its rear logo. This distinctive feature is a nod to the car’s Japanese heritage, yet the new-generation C-HR is an SUV that’s thoroughly European.

The new hybrid was designed and manufactured in Europe, its striking design modernising the popular 2017 model that has proven to be popular all over the world. Compact in size, the new design features elegant, angular coupe-like lines and a sporty stance that make an instant impression on the road.

Toyota wanted to come up with a bold, sophisticated, design-focused car that stands out from the more practical, compact SUV style.

That’s not to say it has done away with the features Toyota drivers have come to expect from the brand, in terms of safety, reliability and performance. The new C-HR features the Toyota Safety Sense System, which has been updated in this model to include motorcycle detection, as well as a driver-monitor camera.

Mid-range to smaller SUVs are an increasingly popular choice for stylish urbanites who seek vehicles that offer better visibility and space, despite their agile size, for those weekend jaunts to the beach. While the compact SUV market is a competitive one, the Toyota C-HR stands out due to its advanced technology, stylish features and excellent pricing. The new C-HR starts at $45,990 for the GX 1.8 litre hybrid with front wheel drive: the GXL retails for $49,990, the C-HR Limited for $52,990 and the GR Sport with a 2-litre hybrid e-four all-wheel drive powertrain for $55,990.

The C-HR appeals to customers looking for style combined with functionality and sustainability and has a lot to offer.

Drivers who like to stand out from the crowd can select from 12 shades, and there’s even the option of a two-tone plus colour for the Limited and GR Sport versions, a bold look in which the roof and rear section of the car are painted black. The C-HR’s sporty silhouette is enhanced by 17, 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels, and for performance enthusiasts, there’s a substantially upgraded GR Sport version with a larger engine and E-Four all-wheel drive system.

Complementing its sleek and sporty new exterior are stylish flush door handles and thermally efficient panoramic roof and rear glass in the Limited Grade model. The C-HR's other luxurious features include a completely redesigned interior with ambient interior lighting in selected models (providing the option to choose from a multitude of themes and customisable colours). Drivers also have the ability to select from four different drive modes.

The C-HR’s sustainability features are impressive, too. Toyota New Zealand has committed to reduce tailpipe carbon emissions from the cars in its portfolio, meaning only hybrid electric powertrains will be offered for the new C-HR. There’s no compromise on performance however, with very efficient fuel economy and comfortable handling.

With a combined maximum power output of 103kW, the new 1.8-litre hybrid electric powertrain offers almost 15 per cent more power than the current version. Those who opt for the GR Sport get a 2.0-litre hybrid electric powertrain with a total power output of 145kW.

The car also boasts Satellite navigation, a generous touchscreen display and an innovative audio system with wireless Apple Carplay® and Android Auto. There’s even an automatic parking function to help you slide into tricky spaces with ease.

Compared to its predecessor, the new generation C-HR has double the content of recycled plastics, used in more than 100 different parts. All of which has resulted in a car that is smart, sustainable and stylish.