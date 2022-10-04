Determined To Make Cafe-Quality Coffee At Home?

A status symbol in many households, Nespresso is trusted to deliver a premium cup of coffee with convenience tailored to a busy schedule. Famous worldwide, its innovative technology helps people achieve barista-quality coffee at home.

Milk coffees, for those who drink them, can take a bit of skill and practice — with all that frothing and pouring — but luckily Nespresso’s latest range is created with this preference in mind.

The new Vertuo Barista Creations includes varieties like Bianco Doppio, Bianco Piccolo and Bianco Forte. Formulated to help you craft a café-quality coffee at home (all flavours are “for milk”) the range is also designed for the brand’s latest coffee system, the premium (and highly sought-after) Vertuo.

So, how to get the most out of it? For that answer, we turned to local expert Jaime Conger, who enjoys the impressive title of Coffee Ambassador New Zealand at Nespresso.

Hey Jaime, tell us about the new Barista Creations for Milk range made for Vertuo — what's unique, different, and delicious?

Nespresso's Barista Creations range has been expertly crafted to be enjoyed with milk. This means everything from the way that we roast, blend and grind to extracting the coffee have all been tailored with the milk coffee moment in mind. Alongside our Vertuo system, this means you can create your café favourites at home — think flat whites, lattes and more!

Could you explain how to make each coffee in the range, perfectly, at home?

To make New Zealand’s iconic double shot flat white, I recommend our Bianco Doppio; if you are a latte drinker, try our Bianco Piccolo; and for a longer coffee moment, try Bianco Forte as a mug with milk — I’ve shared all these recipes below!

How does the Barista Creations for Milk range — and the Vertuo system — help you create a café-quality coffee at home?

Starting with coffee, the Barista Creations range is designed to be enjoyed with your choice of milk. In New Zealand, we tend to drink our coffee with milk, such as flat whites and lattes, and a coffee that's expertly crafted to be enjoyed this way is the best starting point! Once you have the right coffee, the rest is simple. The Vertuo system makes the perfect cup with a single coffee capsule and the simple touch of a button.

Why do you think creating café-style coffee at home is so important to New Zealanders?

New Zealanders are truly passionate about coffee. This is evident in the way we choose to start our day with coffee, to catching up with a loved one over a brew! For people that are truly coffee connoisseurs, we need a solution for our homes. I think Barista Creations for Milk, and Vertuo, offer this solution.

Why should New Zealand coffee-lovers add a Vertuo system to their kitchen? How does it make a superior cup of coffee, what in your opinion makes it so great?

Vertuo offers café-style coffee for every moment, no matter your coffee preference, at the simple touch of a button. Thanks to the capsule barcode technology, the Vertuo system intelligently adjusts the way each coffee is brewed, from cup size, temperature, and rotational speed.

With the machine doing the heavy lifting, this means that you don’t have to be a barista to create your café favourites at home. To me, it’s important that anyone can enjoy a quality cup of coffee, prepared in a way that is perfect for them. Vertuo does this, for anyone.

Why do you think this machine has been so popular?

All of the above! Anyone can enjoy high-quality coffee in their own home. For them, for their friends and family.

What makes you a coffee expert? Could you tell us briefly about your background, experience, and knowledge?

Coffee is my life! I have been working with coffee for over 10 years, and Nespresso for six.

Any expert tips on creating a barista-quality coffee at home?

Always turn the crema after extraction, it creates a smooth texture when you pour your milk!

What fuels your passion for coffee?

Sustainability and community. Coffee is so much more than just the moment we enjoy it; it's about where the coffee is sourced from, and the people who commit their lives to sustainably cultivating it — all the way through to the people enjoying it in their homes, with their friends and family. So many moments throughout our lives are connected to coffee. It’s special to be a part of that.

What’s your favourite coffee to start the day?

It always changes, but at the moment I can’t go past Bianco Doppio as a double shot flat white!

What’s your favourite coffee for the weekend?

Coffee for the weekend is one that can be shared with friends and family — Carafe Pour-Over Style is my go-to.

How else do you replicate a café-style coffee moment at home?

I take my time and enjoy the process. Coffee is a craft, and if we take time to enjoy it, we can be a part of that craft!

LATTE MADE WITH BIANCO PICCOLO Serves 1

1 Bianco Piccolo capsule 110ml milk (dairy, soy, oat or almond) 1 Nespresso View Lungo Cup

Extract Bianco Piccolo into cup. Turn crema in cup after the extraction of coffee. Froth milk. Pour frothed milk to brim of glass, allowing 1cm of froth at brim.

Bianco Piccolo Latte. Photo / Supplied

DOUBLE SHOT FLAT WHITE MADE WITH BIANCO DOPPIO Serves 1

1 Bianco Doppio capsule 185ml milk (dairy, oat or almond) 1 Nespresso Vertuo Gran Lungo Cup

Extract Bianco Doppio into cup. Turn crema in cup after the extraction of coffee. Heat and froth milk (setting number two) Pour in the hot, flat milk into the cup to just below the brim. Add a sliver of frothed milk to finish — approximately 3mm.

Bianco Doppio Flat White. Photo / Supplied

MUG WITH MILK MADE WITH BIANCO FORTE Serves 1

1 Bianco Forte capsule 80ml milk (dairy, soy, oat or almond) 1 Nespresso Vertuo Mug

Heat milk in your milk device on a low froth setting. Extract Bianco Forte into a mug. Turn crema in cup after the extraction of coffee. Pour hot, flat milk to just below the brim. Top with around 3mm frothed milk to finish.

Bianco Forte Mug. Photo / Supplied