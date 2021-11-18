Covet & Collect: KitchenAid Ovenware Arrives At New World

KitchenAid's highly sought-after designs have been a go-to for foodies around the world for decades, and now New World is bringing the iconic brand's ovenware to New Zealand shoppers in its newest summer promotion.

From Monday November 15, New World customers will have the opportunity to collect from an exclusive range of KitchenAid ovenware. For every $20 spent in store or online, shoppers will receive stickers, which can be redeemed for their choice of five KitchenAid pieces. Customers can collect faster with cash top-up options on every piece and by looking out for bonus sticker products.

The covetable collection includes three stoneware dishes — the Mini Cocotte, the ruffled Pie Dish, and the Medium Baker — and two cast iron pieces, the Grill Pan and the Round Casserole pot. The two heavy-duty cast iron items need to be redeemed using a combination of stickers and a cash top-up, with the heirloom-worthy Casserole available exclusively to New World Clubcard members (it’s easy and free to join!).

If last year’s news-making Smeg promotion is anything to go by, the KitchenAid range will be highly-sought-after by supermarket customers. This year’s release offers New Zealanders flexibility; each piece can be a stand-alone addition to your kitchen, or you can collect them all — but act fast to secure your favourite. “This whole collection is the type of ovenware you dream about but don’t ever seem to find the right time to treat yourself to," says Pippa Prain, New World’s head of marketing and customer experience.

And dream we do, with members of the Viva team tantalising tastebuds with some recipes we can't wait to make this season. Whether it's deploying the Mini Cocotte as sophisticated serving vessels for shop-bought chocolate mousse — a lifesaver when there are unexpected guests — or the labour of love that is a sumptuous slow-cooked beef pot roast in the Round Casserole, KitchenAid offers inspiration (and aspiration) aplenty this holiday season.

GRILLED STONE FRUIT SALAD

"Salads can be so evocative, and this fragrant, sensual – and yet super simple – fruit salad looks and tastes like summer. Throughout summer our family home is teaming with visitors and raiding the family garden for salads is a daily occurrence. This grilled stone fruit salad is a go-to with verdant rocket, and a fresh mint dressing generously drizzled over caramelised stone fruit; it's a breath of fresh air." — Andrea O'Hagan, commercial integration manager

Serves 5 to 6

Ingredients

3-4 stone fruit (like peaches and nectarines)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 Tbsp honey

Handful fresh mint leaves, chopped

120g bag fresh rocket or mesclun

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

75g feta cheese

Handful of toasted nuts and seeds

Cut the stone fruit into wedges, then toss with some olive oil in a bowl. Bring your KitchenAid Grill Pan to medium-high heat. Grill the fruit until caramelised and tender, but not too mushy. Make the vinaigrette by whisking together the olive oil, white wine vinegar, honey and chopped mint leaves. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Assemble the salad by scattering the rocket onto a platter. Top with the grilled fruit and red onion, then crumble over the feta cheese. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and sprinkle the toasted nuts and seeds, then serve.

ONE-DISH CHICKEN BIRYANI

“Biryani is a favourite of mine, and I make it regularly. Though hearty and filling, it’s also well-suited to warm weather dining, and I ate biryani a lot when travelling in India. With pieces of tender chicken, pops of juicy sweet raisins and fluffy rice, this meal is a great one to serve up in its cooking dish with an effortless flourish, and will feed a crowd with ease. I always mix in fresh coriander and green chili, and serve it with plenty of roti and raita.” — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Serves 5 to 6

Ingredients

500g boneless chicken, diced

⅓ cup Indian curry paste of your choice

1 onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, sliced

⅓ cup raisins

¼ cup sliced almonds

1 ½ cups basmati rice, well rinsed

2 ½ cups of chicken stock

In a bowl, stir together the diced chicken, curry paste and season with salt and pepper. Bring your KitchenAid Round Casserole to medium heat with a good glug of oil. Sauté the onion and garlic for a few minutes or until they have started to soften. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and cook while stirring for 1-2 minutes. Stir through the raisins and sliced almonds. Scatter the rinsed rice into the dish, then pour over the stock. Bring to the boil, then cover with a tight-fitting lid and reduce the heat slightly. Cook for 5 minutes, then leave covered for 10 minutes to allow the rice to finish cooking. Serve while hot.

WHITE CHOCOLATE ROCKY ROAD CHEESECAKE

White chocolate rocky road cheesecake. Image / Supplied.

“This one is fun for a party – nostalgic desserts are always a crowd-pleaser. Melding two classic dishes, it's ideal for the festive season, especially when topped with lots of fresh summer berries. I’d serve this with espresso martinis to cut through the sweetness, and hopefully share it with friends and family these holidays.” — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

350g digestive biscuits

½ cup desiccated coconut

200g butter, melted

500g cream cheese, room temperature

⅔ cup caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract or essence

⅓ cup cornflour

3 eggs

125g white chocolate, melted

500g sour cream

1 punnet of fresh berries

Handful of chopped pistachios

½ cup marshmallows

Preheat your oven to 170 degrees celsius, fan bake. In a food processor, blitz the biscuits until they are a sandy consistency. Add the coconut and melted butter, and pulse until just combined. Press into a greased KitchenAid Pie Dish, including the sides, then refrigerate. Place the cream cheese and caster sugar into a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or large bowl. Beat until smooth, then add the vanilla and cornflour and mix until incorporated. With the mixer running, add one egg at a time and incorporate it entirely before adding the next egg. In a separate bowl, mix together the cooled white chocolate and sour cream, then add to the cream cheese mixture along and mix with a pinch of salt until combined. Pour the cheesecake filling into the biscuit case. Wrap the base of the pie dish in tinfoil, then place into the oven with a tray of water on the shelf beneath and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until set with a slight wobble. Once the cheesecake has baked, allow it to cool to room temperature then refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours. Top with fresh berries, marshmallows, and chopped pistachios Melt any leftover chocolate until smooth, then drizzle over the cheesecake.