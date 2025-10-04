The Boring Oat Milk founder chats to Viva about her New Plymouth lifestyle, detailing why she was drawn back home to the rugged Taranaki coastline after more than a decade and a half away.

When Morgan Maw swapped Auckland’s city lights for the more familiar wild west coast, it wasn’t just a homecoming. It was a complete reset.

The Boring Oat Milk founder, mum to 2-year-old Aksel and lifelong surf enthusiast moved back to her hometown of New Plymouth (Ngāmotu) with her husband in 2022.

Boring, Aotearoa’s best-selling oat milk, was started one year before. The brand was the first in the motu to produce the alternative dairy product locally and now sells in five countries.

Morgan Maw launched Boring Oat Milk in 2021 and it is now Aotearoa’s top-selling oat milk. Photo / Supplied

Morgan’s parents live just down the road in the same home she once grew up in. Meanwhile, her younger brother and his whānau have based themselves close by and many of the extended family members aren’t far away.

“Having grandparents in the same town for our son was a big drawcard for us moving from Auckland.

“That intergenerational support is pretty special.”

Despite 16 years away from New Plymouth – “I grew up here, then studied in Wellington, went travelling and eventually settled in Auckland” – she’s found it grounding to be back.

"People here are deeply connected to the ocean and Taranaki Maunga, with life and conversations often revolving around one or both," Morgan says.

“Black sand beaches, great surf, bush walks, river swims, trips to my aunty’s farm. It’s the kind of place that quietly tunes your compass to nature and community.”

Now firmly settled in Ngāmotu with her young family, Morgan has a treasure trove of favourite places.

She shares her favourite things about her hometown and tips for those planning to visit.

Morgan Maw returned to her hometown of New Plymouth in 2022. Photo / Alexanders Art Agency

If you’re not in a hurry, the drive from Auckland is windy but spectacular! I generally fly though as I’m usually on the way to Hawke’s Bay (two flights!) to the Boring factory. If it’s a clear day, you get some stunning views of Taranaki and over to Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu.

One thing I wish people knew before visiting New Plymouth is simply where it is. It’s not the same place as Palmerston North (no offence, Palmy).

My go-to restaurant is Black Sand in Ōakura for epic pizzas and stunning sunsets over the Tasman Sea.

Dawn (also in Ōakura) has high vibes, tasty tapas and – through the winter months – an excellent Sunday dinner service.

Dawn, a trendy establishment housed in an old Ōakura church, stays open late over weekends. Photo / Dawn

My favourite cafe is Down to Earth – an organic wholefoods store just a short stroll from home.

Word has it they do a top-notch oat milk fluffy too.

But if I’m staying in... Vietnamese chain Rice Rice Baby has just opened its third site in town (the other two are in Hamilton and Mount Maunganui).

I don’t drink alcohol, but New Plymouth has always had a high standard for coffee – favourite spots not already mentioned are Ozone Coffee, Proof & Stock, Bleached, Fitzroy Kiosk and Little Easy.

I split my groceries across a few places – Down to Earth for quality wholefoods and artisan treats; Ottimo to stock up on Mediterranean goods; and good old Crazy Pumpkin for the weekly fruit and vege shop.

Down to Earth doubles as quality wholefoods store and Morgan's favourite cafe. Photo / Down to Earth Organics

My all-time favourite store is Crystal Cylinder, a surf-lifestyle-homeware store owned by local frother and community builder, Benny Connolly.

Benny and his team have curated a great range of brands, there’s an epic cafe in the store and a gallery space next door where they often host exhibitions and openings.

If you’re into markets, Peeps Market is a cute monthly vintage clothing and makers market that is run and frequented by a handsome and talented bunch.

My favourite things to do revolve around the beach. I have a couple of other wāhine that I surf with. My favourite spot is Waiwhakaiho (aka Waisies). It’s a reef break that you get to by paddling across the river. I love the surf community that goes out here – especially on the smaller days. Long waves, high vibes.

If I’m by myself, one of my favourite things to do – particularly in the cooler months – is to visit the Sauna Project, which sets up at East End beach two to three times per week. Although often busy, I still feel like I get to Zen out and enjoy some alone time in there. The owner, Jeff, parks the sauna right beside the beach so you can have a dip in the ocean as a reprieve from the 90C heat.

Morgan's daily life blends family outings with surfing at Fitzroy Beach and coffee at her favourite locals. Photo / Supplied

When I’m working in town, I bike the coastal walkway to Manifold – a co-working space. It’s a lovely space to work from and I really enjoy my water cooler chats with my de facto workmates.

On sunny days, you’ll catch me at Fitzroy Beach for a fun swim or beach walk followed by a bike ride on the coastal walkway.

Pukekura Park is a stunning place to visit in any weather, but it’s truly special on a drizzly day. The native bush is dense and varied, the rhododendrons are vast and stunning in spring and there are many beautiful giants to admire – including a 2000-year-old Pūriri tree.

A true locals-only secret is the Back Beach lagoon. But to get there, you need to time the tides and swim across “Shark Alley”, then scramble over Seagull Rock where the lagoon is situated. Not for the faint-hearted, but it’s a fun adventure.

There's a hidden lagoon on one of the islands by popular surfing spot Back Beach. Photo / Getty Images

We’re spoilt for great hikes with heaps of tracks around the maunga. There are also a bunch of DoC huts that are handy if planning an overnighter or multi-day tramp, including the brand new Pouakai Hut (we’ve booked to stay there later in the year – can’t wait).

Lake Rotokare is a stunning native bird sanctuary about 45 mins drive south, near Eltham – expect to see tīeke (saddleback), korimako (bellbirds), toutouwai (robin), and hihi (stitchbird) drinking from the custom feeding stations.

Moving away from Auckland, I don’t spend a lot of time in the car anymore, but the coastal road south from New Plymouth along Surf Highway 45 is my favourite drive. With 180 degrees of coastline to take in and consistent swells, it is a surfer’s paradise (just don’t forget your wetsuit).

A creative space I can’t recommend enough is the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre – in my view, the best contemporary art gallery in the country. Exhibitions change three or four times a year so there’s always something new to see. They also have an excellent independent cinema which screens interesting films from here and across the world.

The Len Lye Centre at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, New Plymouth. Photo / Simon Devitt

Although my husband and I are big music fans, the local music scene definitely wasn’t a drawcard for moving here. In saying that, Dawn hosts some great little gigs in their church-turned-cafe and bigger touring acts play at the TSB Showplace in town.

Over summer, the Festival of Lights hosts some fun, free gigs in Pukekura Park, and then at the tail end of summer, WOMAD is an absolute must (although devastatingly not in 2026!).

Architecturally, I love the Len Lye Centre. Its rippling stainless steel cloak is a favourite. Designed by Pattersons in 2015 as a temple to display the art of Len Lye, I love how the polished exterior is constantly shapeshifting, reflecting clouds and passersby like a kinetic skin.

The artist Michael Smither grew up here, and there are a number of his murals and sculptures dotted around town, including a stunning large-scale mural in St Joseph’s Church, The Baptism of Christ.

We also often walk or bike along the coastal walkway to Te Rewa Rewa Bridge – I love how it frames the maunga like a camera, all curves and light.

