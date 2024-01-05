Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants For 2023

It’s time to celebrate the creativity, self-expression and joy that underpins everything we do at Viva with the stories that you read the most and spent the greatest time with in 2023. The following article, which originally ran in November, was one of them.

Viva’s resident food experts, dining out editor Jesse Mulligan and deputy editor Johanna Thornton select Auckland’s best restaurants.

Now in its third year, Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants is a highly anticipated food feature that acts as a dining out guide for the whole year, ideal for referring to again and again, whenever you have dinner plans.

This list highlights 50 Auckland restaurants the judges are excited to send you to on any night of the week, and it’s a testament to our city’s thriving hospitality scene that it’s difficult to narrow it down to just 50.

In what has been a tough year for hospitality, Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants acts as a reminder to get out there and enjoy our restaurants, if you can. Equally, it’s a big deal to book a special dinner out, and this guide highlights the best of the best, ensuring a good time.

Says Jesse: “Have fun exploring this brilliant collection of restaurants and our thanks go out to the restaurateurs, who for the most part didn’t ask to be reviewed, but who we hope will benefit from the surge of interest (and bookings) this list always creates.”

