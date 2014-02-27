HOISIN PORK RIBS Serves 4
½ cup hoisin sauce 1 Tbsp paprika ¼ tsp chilli flakes ¼ cup cider vinegar ½ tsp salt 1kg sheet of pork ribs
- In a small bowl place the hoisin, paprika, chilli, vinegar and salt. Mix. Place the ribs in a large dish and pour the marinade over. Mix, cover and refrigerate until needed.
- Set a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the sheet of pork ribs, brushing with extra marinade as they cook for 15 minutes each side or until cooked through. Use a small knife to cut into the flesh to check they are cooked.
- Cut into serving sizes, and enjoy with rice and a green salad.