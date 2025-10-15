If you’re already indulging in summer berries, consider crowding them in this simple dessert.
The matcha provides a slight sour flavour that enhances the sweetness. Don’t be put off by it being green. It’s absolutely delicious. The strawberries add colour, but aren’t essential.
LEMON & MATCHA ROULADE Serves 8
4 eggs, separated, plus 1 white ½ cup sugar, plus 2 Tbsp 1 tsp vanilla ½ cup flour 3 tsp matcha powder ¼ cup melted butter ½ cup milk 2 tsp lemon zest 150ml cream, lightly whipped 100g strawberries, sliced
- Preheat the oven to 170 °C. Line a Swiss roll tin 20x30cm with baking paper.
- Beat the egg yolks, half a cup of sugar, and vanilla until light and creamy.
- Sift the flour and matcha powder.
- Beat the egg whites until stiff, then add the two tablespoons of sugar and beat through. Add half the whites to the egg yolks and fold through gently.
- Add the flour, then the remaining whites. Fold in the butter and milk.
- Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 12 minutes. Remove and tip onto a tea towel lined with baking paper. Roll gently into a loose roll to cool while you whip the cream.