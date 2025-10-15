Food & Drink

Lemon & Matcha Roulade Recipe


By Angela Casley
If you’re already indulging in summer berries, consider crowding them in this simple dessert.

The matcha provides a slight sour flavour that enhances the sweetness. Don’t be put off by it being green. It’s absolutely delicious. The strawberries add colour, but aren’t essential.

LEMON & MATCHA ROULADE

Serves 8
4 eggs, separated, plus 1 white

½ cup sugar, plus 2 Tbsp

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup flour

3 tsp matcha powder

¼ cup melted butter

½ cup milk

2 tsp lemon zest

150ml cream, lightly whipped

100g strawberries, sliced
  1. Preheat the oven to 170 °C. Line a Swiss roll tin 20x30cm with baking paper.
  2. Beat the egg yolks, half a cup of sugar, and vanilla until light and creamy.
  3. Sift the flour and matcha powder.
  4. Beat the egg whites until stiff, then add the two tablespoons of sugar and beat through. Add half the whites to the egg yolks and fold through gently.
  5. Add the flour, then the remaining whites. Fold in the butter and milk.
  6. Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 12 minutes. Remove and tip onto a tea towel lined with baking paper. Roll gently into a loose roll to cool while you whip the cream.

