Burrata With Charred Stonefruit Recipe


By Angela Casley
Burrata with Charred Stonefruit. Photo / Babiche Martens

Simple yet stunning, this dish is spring on a plate.

This is a delightful and speedy salad to assemble for a picnic.

BURRATA WITH CHARRED STONEFRUIT

Serves 4

2 nectarines, stone removed

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large burrata

4 or 5 cos leaves, shredded

Salt and pepper

Garnish

Fresh herbs

  1. Preheat a BBQ grill to a medium heat.
  2. Cut the nectarines into wedges. Brush the sides with oil to prevent them from sticking.
  3. Char the nectarines on both sides, then remove and let them cool.
  4. Spread the shredded cos on a plate. Place the burrata in the middle and place the nectarines around the outside. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper.
  5. Just before serving, cut open the burrata and drizzle with oil.

