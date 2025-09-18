Simple yet stunning, this dish is spring on a plate.
This is a delightful and speedy salad to assemble for a picnic.
BURRATA WITH CHARRED STONEFRUIT
Serves 4
2 nectarines, stone removed
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 large burrata
4 or 5 cos leaves, shredded
Salt and pepper
Garnish
Fresh herbs
- Preheat a BBQ grill to a medium heat.
- Cut the nectarines into wedges. Brush the sides with oil to prevent them from sticking.
- Char the nectarines on both sides, then remove and let them cool.
- Spread the shredded cos on a plate. Place the burrata in the middle and place the nectarines around the outside. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper.
- Just before serving, cut open the burrata and drizzle with oil.