This fragrant cake makes for a light, elegant dessert or tea-time treat.
Play with the orange blossom; it has a marvellous aromatic flavour that’s simply divine. If you are using a springform tin, it is advisable to line both the bottom and sides.
ORANGE BLOSSOM AND BERRY CAKE RECIPE Serves 8
2 tsp orange blossom ½ cup caster sugar 40g butter, cubed 2 cups frozen berries, thawed, drained
Batter 3 eggs ¾ cup caster sugar 1 Tbsp orange blossom 1/3 cup flavourless oil ½ cup cottage cheese 1 ½ cups plain flour 2 tsp baking powder
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base and sides of a 20cm tin.
- Place the orange blossom, sugar and butter in a small saucepan and gently heat until boiling. Stir for 1 minute, then remove and pour into the base of the cake tin.
- Place the berries on top.
- For the batter, beat the eggs, sugar, orange blossom water and oil until well combined. Stir in the cottage cheese, flour and baking powder. Pour the batter over the fruit, smoothing the top.
- Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out just clean. Cool in the tin for 30 minutes before turning onto a serving plate.