This pear cake is perfect for slow, cosy winter days.
This cake won’t last long, it’s almost too good! There’s no need to cook the pears in sugary water; simmering is just to start the cooking process.
UPSIDE-DOWN POACHED PEAR AND POLENTA CAKE Serves 8
3 medium pears, peeled 3 eggs 1 ½ cups caster sugar ½ cup flavourless oil 1 Tbsp orange zest ½ cup orange juice 1 tsp vanilla essence ½ cup polenta 1 ½ cup plain flour 2 tsp baking powder ½ cup frozen berries
To serve Whipped cream
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm non-springform tin with baking paper.
- Cut the pears into quarters, remove the pips and place them into a large pot. Cover with water and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and allow to cool. Pat dry.
- Combine eggs, 1 cup of sugar, oil, zest, juice and essence in a bowl and stir. Add the polenta, flour and baking powder, and mix everything thoroughly. Let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle the remaining sugar into the bottom of the tin. Arrange the pear quarters in a circle on the sugar and sprinkle the berries. Pour the batter on top.
- Bake for 50 minutes until the centre is soft and spongy. Remove and cool before tipping on to a serving plate.
- Serve with some gently whipped cream.