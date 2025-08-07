Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Serve this cake with whipped cream, lemon zest and a sprinkle of icing sugar. Photo / Babiche Martens

This pear cake is perfect for slow, cosy winter days.

This cake won’t last long, it’s almost too good! There’s no need to cook the pears in sugary water; simmering is just to start the cooking process.

UPSIDE-DOWN POACHED PEAR AND POLENTA CAKE

Serves 8
3 medium pears, peeled

3 eggs

1 ½ cups caster sugar

½ cup flavourless oil

1 Tbsp orange zest

½ cup orange juice

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ cup polenta

1 ½ cup plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ cup frozen berries
To serve

Whipped cream
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm non-springform tin with baking paper.
  2. Cut the pears into quarters, remove the pips and place them into a large pot. Cover with water and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and allow to cool. Pat dry.
  3. Combine eggs, 1 cup of sugar, oil, zest, juice and essence in a bowl and stir. Add the polenta, flour and baking powder, and mix everything thoroughly. Let it rest for 10 minutes.
  4. Sprinkle the remaining sugar into the bottom of the tin. Arrange the pear quarters in a circle on the sugar and sprinkle the berries. Pour the batter on top.
  5. Bake for 50 minutes until the centre is soft and spongy. Remove and cool before tipping on to a serving plate.
  6. Serve with some gently whipped cream.

