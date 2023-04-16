In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares his sage advice on exactly where to eat. He’s eaten a lot of bad meals so you don’t have to.

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and what he told them.

Interior detail of 'Orphans Kitchen'. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse,

I have an old friend (a big-noter business type) visiting New Zealand from Europe next week. He’s staying in Herne Bay. Where should I meet him for breakfast?

Cheers, Chris

Hey Chris,

I think Ozone is the best answer to your question. Tucked in down the Farro cul-de-sac, it’s a super-professional operation with great food and booths for privacy, and your mate could potentially walk from Herne Bay if he was so inclined.

If you’re looking for something even closer to him then head to Dear Jervois, a local favourite offering the usual brunch fare — eggs Bene and muesli — but also a couple of randomly delicious ideas like the chicken kimchi fried rice or a breakfast taco — vegan or with chorizo, as you please.

If you think your friend will be up for something a bit funkier take him to Orphans Kitchen, a wonderful Ponsonby Rd business which offers probably the definitive Auckland cafe experience — it is to the 20s what Dizengoff was to the noughties. The staff look like they should be selling merch at the Laneway Festival but are warmer than you might expect — and the food is unbeatable.

Dahi puri from Satya. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hey Jesse,

What’s the best curry on Uber Eats?

Thanks, Ross

Ross, I haven’t tried them all but am happy to report that Paradise, the Sandringham restaurant cluster widely regarded as the best of its genre, now delivers. I personally find the menu a bit overwhelming (they seem to offer everything, which is part of the appeal but makes it very hard to choose) but I usually just end up doing the same thing I do at the craft beer fridge, pointing to one at random and knowing that even the worst choice is going to be pretty great. I particularly recommend their chicken dishes — which come with the strong smoky flavour of the tandoor.

For another option, Satya (or their hip sister restaurant Satya Chai Lounge) is always solid. You can find them on Delivereasy, which seems to be a local competitor to the global giant Uber, who I’m currently in a feud with for complex personal reasons. I see Delivereasy do a discount for newbies and ongoing free delivery codes for certain city suburbs. Give it a whirl.

Where else is good? Tell me a curry you love and we’ll crowdsource a list for a future column.

The raw market fish at Lilian. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jesse!

Our best couple friends have a night in Auckland on their way to the South Island (they live in London and we haven't seen them since before lockdown). We want to have the best possible dinner out with them. What do you think? The French Cafe?

From Greta

Hi Greta,

I had a dinner like this with some old friends a few years ago — we booked in at Clooney (RIP), which at the time was the flashest dining room in Auckland. We were so excited — for the catch-up and for the fancy dinner — but something was off with the chemistry of the evening.

I talked about it with my wife afterwards and her theory was that when you’re looking for a night of loud conversation and revelry, a fine dining restaurant can actually distract from the experience: you end up staring at the food and trying not to use the wrong scampi fork, putting your energy into all the wrong things when you should just be relaxing and yukking it up.

So, I love Sid at The French Cafe (love Sid anywhere, TBH) and think it’s the perfect restaurant in the right circumstances but if I was you I’d save it for a different special occasion — one where you want the food and wine to be the main event. I’d consider going somewhere cheaper and more cheerful with your friends, perhaps getting stuck into some shared plates in a restaurant too noisy to notice you guys laughing happily all night.

I’ve sent a lot of people to Hello Beasty and think that could be perfect (waterfront location, perfect Asian-fusion cooking, a fun family business) but also consider Lilian, Hotel Ponsonby or Bar Celeste.

There are some great low-rent pasta joints around K Rd but be aware that they have a business model built on speed — you may well find yourselves finished dessert and out the door by 8.30pm, wondering what the heck you’re all going to do next.

Finally, if they’ve just come from grimy (the best sort of grimy) London they might appreciate some good New Zealand sushi — Azabu and Ebisu are great options here.

Viva dining out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

