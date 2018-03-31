SWEET PICKLED CHERRIES

Not really Turkish at all, but French – cerises au vinaigre – these work brilliantly with lamb, yoghurt and goat’s cheese, so they’re perfect with this meal, and make it special. It’s better if you prepare these cherries a little in advance – a week, if possible – though I’ve often just made them the day before I want to serve them. Packed in a sterilised jar (see below) with a vinegar-proof lid, they will keep for a few years.