Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it’s on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.
BARBECUED PRAWNS WITH TARRAGON & CITRUS BUTTER RECIPE
Makes 16
25g butter, melted
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp orange zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
½ cup chopped fresh tarragon (reserve some leaves for garnish)
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
16 large raw prawns, shells on
Crusty bread to serve
- Make the butter by combining the butter, garlic, zest, juice, tarragon, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
- Wash and pat dry the prawns then place in a large bowl. Add half the butter and toss.
- Heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for four minutes each side. Brush with a little extra butter if needed.
- Serve hot with extra tarragon leaves, crusty bread and remaining butter on the side.