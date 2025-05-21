From secure, sturdy footwear to breathable mesh tops and tailored suits, three music acts from Aotearoa explain to Madeleine Crutchley the function of their fashion.

Concerts are an intensely sensory experience.

Whether it’s the super sonic sounds, the pagentry of flashing lights or the sticking of shoes to a beer-soaked floor, a good gig can be defined by the confluences of these auricular and tactile spectacles.

For the artists at the centre of this attention, clothing is an important tool. As Erny Belle explained to Viva after the release of her sophomore album Not Your Cupid, stage ensembles go beyond aesthetic awareness for an artist stepping in front of a large audience.

“I always tend to wear my motorbike boots that are really heavy and chunky, that kind of grounds me. So I don’t levitate.”

These artists echo these considerations – they reach for sturdy footwear that affords them a sense of presence as they step on stage in front of hundreds or thousands of people. There are other practical demands too: clothing and accessories cannot become entangled with instruments or soar into the crowd with any vigorous movement.

For some, it’s also a continuation of their world-building, amplifying explorations from EPs and albums through mindful dress.

Below, artists from our local scene consult their stage ensembles and share the thought behind their distinct stylings.

Jujulipps works alongside a stylist for her on-stage ensembles. Photo / Dexter Lola

Jujulipps Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Tāmaki Makaurau-based alternative rap artist is a master of image-making through style. She showcases meticulously constructed ensembles for music videos, cover art and during awards show appearances. On stage, the musician gravitates towards textural complexity with an eco-conscious mindset.

What kind of clothing do you gravitate towards when you’re performing on stage?

I really enjoy playing around with fabrics. I work with local designer SYN (Syndel Finlay) on my stage outfits, and together we incorporate our styles to bring a unique and captivating look to the stage. Syndel really enjoys mixing textures and materials to add to movements on stage, layering and experimenting with different colours and styles! We love to play dress up!

How do you choose an outfit for your performances? Do you collaborate with anyone to create your looks?

Absolutely! I mentioned Syndel, who is based in Hamilton and creates one-of-a-kind custom pieces. I’ve had the opportunity to work with her for the last two years, and I love her creative eye and how she always incorporates natural, recycled materials to produce such insane sets. Depending on the event, Syndel works out if the outfit is something I’ll need to wear more than once and often makes an outfit that can be taken apart and made into three separate costumes.

When you think about your movement and performance on stage, what does your clothing need to accommodate?

We love to work with a variety of fabrics and materials, sustainably sourced, to bring new life to what was once going to be thrown into the landfill. When it comes to stage outfits, we like to experiment with colours and textures, keeping the silhouette fun and sexy!

What is one of the most memorable outfits you’ve worn on stage?

One of my favourite SYN designs was probably the SXWS Sydney outfit, or the outfit I wore to open for Miss Kannina. The first was a handmade blue knit piece with a skirt, bra, and undergarment set, as well as a Jackie hoodie knit that all matched. The second was a pink knit bodysuit with a tartan flowy skirt stitched to the bottom. I’m always soooo obsessed with what she’ll come up with next.

How does a great stage ensemble affect your performance? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

That element of feeling confident and attractive on stage is a massive benefit as it adds to the performance. It’s very important for me to play around with colours and fabrics and create a memorable experience for everyone. I also believe that Syndel’s pieces put together such a specific look that it has now become an integral part of the Jujulipps brand.

Fazerdaze dons a button-up shirt and pair of jeans. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

Fazerdaze

In her current, lilac-soaked album cycle, playing her ‘Soft Power’ record, Amelia Murray has found herself drawn to suits and menswear (with the odd statement dress donned on-stage).

What kind of clothing do you gravitate towards when you’re performing on stage?

Lately, I’ve been leaning into masculine, edgy looks – boxy trousers, suits, collars. I love wearing a good suit, especially with just a bra underneath. On stage, I’m almost always in my platform Docs – they add about 5cm and make me feel solid and grounded. Every now and then, I’ll throw on a dress or skirt to tap into a more feminine side of Fazerdaze. Accessories are generally pretty minimal for a Fazerdaze look!

How do you choose an outfit for your performances? Do you collaborate with anyone to create your looks?

These days, I work with my friend Rose Hope, who co-owns Crushes. We usually start with a mood board and figure out what the situation actually calls for – whether it’s a tour, a one-off show, a festival, or an awards night. For tours, we consider the season, the venue (outdoor festivals with natural light or indoor theatres with mood lighting) and how well the clothes will travel.

Then we bounce ideas back and forth and do a couple of fittings. Rose pulls together a tonne of options for me – sometimes vintage pieces she’s found, sometimes from local designers. She’s a lot of fun to work with and leaves plenty of room for my intuition to guide the process.

Fazerdaze wears a pinstriped suit.

When you think about your movement and performance on stage, what does your clothing need to accommodate?

I’m always thinking about how the outfit will interact with my guitar. Will it bunch with the guitar strap? How will this work with the colour of my guitar? I often think about how I’ll feel to move. I love a strong silhouette.

What is one of the most memorable outfits you’ve worn on stage?

A few festivals ago, I wore a thrifted white Yves Saint Laurent shirt tucked into some classic blue jeans and a simple leather belt from a Melbourne label I love called Caves Collect. It was such a simple yet chic outfit, I just loved how I felt playing in it. It ... allowed space for my guitar to become part of the outfit. I wore this at Yours and Owls Festival in Wollongong and again at Nostalgia Festival in Christchurch in 2024.

How does a great stage ensemble affect your performance?

The best shows I’ve played have always been paired with a great outfit. I used to underestimate the power of a good outfit and never thought of myself as particularly fashionable, but now I’m really starting to lean in and having fun with it. A great outfit can completely elevate and transform the way I perform.

Ash of pop duo Foley.

Foley

Ash Wallace and Gabriel Everett make up NZ pop duo Foley, who are now based in Sydney. On tour, the two dress with each other’s taste in mind.

What kind of clothing do you gravitate towards when you’re performing on stage?

Ash: I love a lot of strong patterns and graphics on my stage fits. I really just want anything loud and proud that is going to impact the audience. I also love a bit of mesh, because it keeps us really easy breezy under the lights. I have to be a little careful with accessories as often they can fly off from us moving around too frantically – but I love chunky layered necklaces.

Gabe: I’m quite utilitarian in my day-to-day wardrobe, and I think that flows into my stage outfits as well. The stage is a unique environment: hot lights, sometimes slippery floors, and plenty of unpredictable unknowns when you’re touring different venues. That leads me to choose dependable cuts, shapes and fabrics. Anything denim is great, but seconding the mesh that Ash mentioned as that’s become a bit of a signature over the years!

How do you choose an outfit for your performances?

Ash: Gabe has some really solid looks that repeat on stage – he’s just found such perfect ones that he loves. I try and wear something new every time to make every show feel unique and different. It helps me feel grounded in that show and not let it blend into another. Putting it together ourselves is a really exciting part of our creativity as well – as much as I love working with stylists, being able to explore and experiment ourselves is too much fun to forgo!

Gabe: We found ourselves gravitating towards silver fabrics and motifs throughout our last album’s visuals – so recently on-stage I try and replicate that as much as possible. To me, wearing silver is about reflecting the emotions of the audience and allowing myself to adapt to whatever venue and lighting situation we’re in.

When you think about your movement and performance on stage, what does your clothing need to accommodate?

Gabe: I’m focused on what allows me to move as much as possible! I’m quite animated on stage, so I need outfits that hold up to that movement. I’ve got a trusty pair of Chelsea boots that have excellent grip on any stage surface – wet or dry. Combining them with sleeveless mesh tops so my arms are free for the guitar and wide jeans gives me something that’s dependable and gives me plenty of flair for the show.

Ash: I love loose pants that allow me to run around heaps and not be held back. I also hate to feel like the audience is looking up underneath your skirt, so I always go for pants and keep them loose so I don’t feel self-conscious.

Gabe of pop duo Foley.

What is one of the most memorable outfits you’ve worn on stage?

Ash: A wonderful designer called RAVERAVERAVE made me some custom sleeves that I have worn on stage a bunch – they’re this beautiful orange with all these amazing frills and fabric that are so effective on stage. Every time I wear them, I feel like a fairy goddess or something. It helps me get into a totally different headspace.

Gabe: Not strictly on stage for a live performance, but when we were shooting a visualiser for our track Tongue, we set up a mirrored stage in a glass workshop. I was wearing a long tight Ksubi dress, three-quarter shorts and a black Cuban collared shirt – I swear that’s the best I’ve ever looked! Such an incredible feeling of freedom and it really allowed me to perform for those visuals.

How does a great stage ensemble affect your performance?

Gabe: Getting on stage is a transformational experience for me. I need to be in the right headspace to give my best performance, and a dedicated stage outfit really helps me get there. At the end of the day, you’re on stage being an entertainer – so the more entertaining your outfit is, the better the performance.

Ash: It really feels like putting on our armour or our costume. To transition from day-to-day into our on-stage Foley personas, it’s crucial. I think once my makeup is on, and the fit finally goes on, the whole show comes together, and I feel ready for action.

Madeleine Crutchley is a journalist for Viva and lifestyle and entertainment at the New Zealand Herald. She covers stories relating to fashion, culture and food and drink, from her hometown of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Recently, she’s written about Dunedin iD award winner Vince Ropitini, dressing during the climate emergency and contemporary sculpture artworks.

More on music and style

From red carpet fashion to merch from local legends.

The Coolest Red Carpet Looks From The Taite Music Prize 2025. Attendees and award-winners at the Taite Music Prize 2025 dressed to showcase their values and vibrancy on the carpet.

My Style: Gussie Larkin’s Nostalgic Fashion Strikes The Right Notes. From vintage treasures to finally embracing Crocs, Gussie Larkin gets lyrical about clothes.

Viva Street Style At Laneway Festival: Brat Summer Forecasts Big Belts & Tiny Skirts. St Jerome’s Laneway Festival’s style credentials did not disappoint.

The Warm, Enduringly Cool Harmony Of Haim. On stage, they slide from bittersweet melodies to standup-comedy-like ad-libs in bikini tops and leather pants.