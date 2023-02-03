The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Pamela Anderson To Kate Middleton

Power was played in a range of looks featuring clean lines and potent colour.
Pamela Anderson
Paying homage to her Baywatch roots, Pamela Anderson’s scarlet Naeem Khan dress is a glamorous interpretation of the famous lifeguard swimsuit she wore during the 90s playing pop-culture icon C.J. Parker. Attending the premiere of the new Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, a Love Story, she teams the look with Delfina Delettrez jewels in L.A.
The Princess of Wales
Another well-known face who understands the power of visual communication through clothing, Catherine, Princess of Wales, takes on the power-dressing formula in this quintessentially sharp Alexander McQueen suit in a vivid red at the pre-campaign launch at BAFTA in London.
Jane Fonda
Even at 85, the veteran actor continues to display her sharp sense of style, this time in a regal purple suit from Max Mara at the L.A. premiere of her latest film, 80 For Brady. An open-collared shirt, a mix of metallic accessories and tonal colours are the small details that make this otherwise conservative silhouette stand out.
Natasha Lyonne
For the second week in a row, the Poker Face star makes our coolest looks of the week list in this joyfully irreverent Moschino spring/summer 2023 during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in New York.
Jonathan Groff
There’s a fine line when it comes to wearing a suit made from a matching plaid fabric, but the Broadway star pulls this extroverted double-breasted Dzojchen look off at the premiere of his new film Knock at the Cabin in New York.
Patricia Clarkson
Another regal hue that made an impact this week, Patricia’s whimsical Greta Constantine dress was a great choice at the 2022 Annual Movies For Grownups Awards — the awards encourage Hollywood to make more movies by and about people over the age of 50.