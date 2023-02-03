The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Pamela Anderson To Kate Middleton

Power was played in a range of looks featuring clean lines and potent colour.

Pamela Anderson

Paying homage to her Baywatch roots, Pamela Anderson’s scarlet Naeem Khan dress is a glamorous interpretation of the famous lifeguard swimsuit she wore during the 90s playing pop-culture icon C.J. Parker. Attending the premiere of the new Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, a Love Story, she teams the look with Delfina Delettrez jewels in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales

Another well-known face who understands the power of visual communication through clothing, Catherine, Princess of Wales, takes on the power-dressing formula in this quintessentially sharp Alexander McQueen suit in a vivid red at the pre-campaign launch at BAFTA in London.

Photo / Getty Images

Jane Fonda

Even at 85, the veteran actor continues to display her sharp sense of style, this time in a regal purple suit from Max Mara at the L.A. premiere of her latest film, 80 For Brady. An open-collared shirt, a mix of metallic accessories and tonal colours are the small details that make this otherwise conservative silhouette stand out.

Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Natasha Lyonne

For the second week in a row, the Poker Face star makes our coolest looks of the week list in this joyfully irreverent Moschino spring/summer 2023 during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

Jonathan Groff

There’s a fine line when it comes to wearing a suit made from a matching plaid fabric, but the Broadway star pulls this extroverted double-breasted Dzojchen look off at the premiere of his new film Knock at the Cabin in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson