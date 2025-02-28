Whacky, whimsical and surreal, celebrities had some fun this week (finally). Emma Gleason selects the best fashion of the bunch.

There were a lot of sensible black gowns at the SAGs, so let’s look elsewhere shall we? The Independent Spirit Awards delivered individuality in spades and there was some frivolity at London Fashion Week.

Lauryn Hill

I love it when someone goes all in, and when it comes to Burberry – whose tartan is as camp as it is classic – pile it on and have some fun.

Hunter Schafer at the Independent Spirit Awards. Photo / @Photo / @dara._

Hunter Schafer

Hunter looks beautiful and breezy – considering the week she’s had – in this Prada number, styled by Dara Allen for the Independent Spirit Awards, where she was nominated for her performance in Cuckoo. While at first glance this looks like a simple sundress, the floating straps have a sense of magical realism that’s just the ticket right now.

Cynthia Erivo dressed for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / @cynthiaerivo

Cynthia Erivo

This 1997 Givenchy Couture look by the late Alexander McQueen, styled by Jason Bolden, is out of this world. (The original runway show is worth watching if you haven't).

Aidy Bryant attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. Photo / Getty Images

Aidy Bryant

More whimsy at the Independent Spirit Awards, this time on the beautiful Aidy Bryant, who’s wearing custom Naya Rea, styled by Rebecca Grice.

Vicky Krieps walks the red carpet at the Hot Milk premiere during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Vicky Krieps

After Robyn and David Byrne’s appearance last week, I’m wondering if there’s something in the water, with Vicky Krieps stepping out at the Berlinale in this outsized Bottega Veneta look. Or perhaps things are making sense? Wear a big weird suit for big, weird times.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis should be wearing nothing less than something as fabulous as this, and the theatrical feathers feel rather fitting given her brilliant performance as Annette in The Last Showgirl (her dance scene left me sobbing). The SAGs also featured a full-circle fashion moment, with Keke Palmer wearing a Chanel dress that Jamie Lee – her co-star in Scream Queens – wore nearly four decades ago, borrowing it from film-maker Deborah Oppenheimer for a gala in 1986.

Thomasin McKenzie attends the Simone Rocha runway show during London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Thomasin McKenzie

It was a case of suspended reality for New Zealand actor Thomasin McKenzie, with organdy-encased flowers at the Simone Rocha show in London. It’s sweet and a little bit silly, tempered by that cropped hair (a great look on her).

Julio Torres attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. Photo / Getty Images

Julio Torres

Hunter wasn’t the only star in gravity-defying fashion, with Julio Torres wearing an outfit so good we were blown away – just like his tie. Styled by Angel Emmanuel Ramirez, Julio’s look is by Moschino, with adornments by Suna Bonometti and a Martania bag. Though he didn’t walk away with any trophies – the incredible Problemista was nominated in two categories – he summed up the event with his signature humour, posting on Instagram that “perhaps he didn’t win the directing, writing or acting awards for tv and film, but hon, he ate’ -Plato”, and ate he did.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

