Style Liaisons With Effervescent Creative Peter Wing

Some people’s style just catches your eye and sticks with you. Peter Wing’s wardrobe did just that when we first saw them, so it’s a delight to find out more about how they shape their distinctive approach to getting dressed.

The Papatoetoe-based multidisciplinary artist is spending 2023 focusing on making, from contemporary art and clothes to styling and directing shoots.

Peter has two exhibitions coming up later this year — a solo exhibition at Onehunga’s Wheke Fortress in late July, and a group show in August at Tautai on Karangahape Rd.

What, in your opinion, makes style?

I’ve always found style just to be a reflection of not only how someone feels, but a reflection of one’s personality — a literal extension of those things, all built and combined into one. Also, having that agency, not only within yourself, but also in your body.

In other words, pure and utter confidence is a key component of what makes style. And, I also can’t stress this enough, being authentic. It’s so easy to see when someone is clearly buying into trends rather than having their own personal take on style.

Photo / Synthia Bahati. Assistants / Sonielle Bahati and Ashley Southgate

Describe your personal style.

I’ve always been labelled a bit unconventional yet bizarre as a person, and I think that bleeds into not only my life but also my personal style. [It’s] really hard to pin down or describe. I would definitely class it as bold and colourful at times when it wants to be, and cohesive with materials or textures.

I try to keep it smart and casual on a daily basis because sometimes I go from formal to informal settings.

I am not one to shy away from gender-bending with my style, but let’s be honest, I don’t think I can go about my entire life just dressing as a man, that alone would be boring.

All that aside, I don’t really overthink as people think I do. For me, it’s just fun not giving much thought and putting two and two together before I leave the house, and seeing what happens throughout my day.

Peter Wing in 'Life of the Party Series, 2022'. Photo / Rarogrl and Ashley Southgate

Who is your favourite designer and why?

If we’re talking international designers, then it’s definitely Robert Wun. This fashion designer in particular has a strong focus heavy on bold silhouettes that play on futurism — the most unique designs I’ve seen in fashion that cannot be easily replicated. Dramatic flares, ruffles and pleats are a weakness of mine, so naturally being captivated by all of Robert Wun’s collections was a must.

In terms of local designers, I will have to hand it to Miss Keva Rands and her sustainable yet contemporary take on Pacific fashion that is Papa Clothing. Working alongside Papa Clothing has really changed my perception of fashion. I was familiar with Papa Clothing prior to interning there and already made the assumption in my head that it was too muted for my outward and bold style. However, I grew to love how it made me look and feel, it was simplistic yet provided that much-needed elegance I love. It was a good break from my own crazy personal style of adorning safety pins and my go-to blazer get-up.

My second honourable mention goes to Frandson Bahati and his one-of-a-kind clothing line nineteen99 — unique in a sense as it features Frandson’s very original and formulated imagery which he himself screen prints onto any form of garments. At its finest, these are pieces you won’t be able to find anywhere else, merging streetwear and, at times, seamlessly tying in high fashion when it wants to.

Is there anything you look for when you shop?

I spend most of my time in second-hand op shops. I go in with an open mind and not really set on looking for anything specific. As of late, I have been purchasing way too many skirts and ties for my liking. In general, I look for or buy something with the mindset that it will work with all my other clothes and outfits in my wardrobe, creating many variations and combos so I don’t become a repeat outfit offender. I don’t fuss over high-end, luxury or vintage labels, however, if it’s affordable and not breaking the bank, then I surely owe it to myself, I guess. Heavy on the “I guess”.

Were you into fashion growing up?

[Fashion] was sparked quite young for me. Growing up, a lot of my childhood memories were spent in hospital waiting rooms. I remember seeing an array of fashion magazines sitting on a coffee table and really got stuck into it. Mindlessly getting lost in this world of high editorial fashion that was in stark contrast to my own reality at the time. A pure form of escapism. With every hospital visit came a new issue or volume to get lost in. My very appreciation for fashion came young, but if we’re talking if I was fashionable at a young age? Then that’s a big fat NO.

How has your relationship to fashion changed since your teenage years?

To say a lot is a big understatement. If you were to tell the young teenage version of Peter that they’ll be strutting up and down Karangahape Rd, decked out head-to-toe, full face of makeup, sporting a skirt, I would have just outright laughed in your face in all honesty.

Peter Wing in 'Merging of Ancestral Waters, 2023'. Photo and hair / Mary Adeosun. Assistants / Dahlina Taueu and Ashley Southgate

Ironically, all the things I was scared to even wear earlier on have just become a staple in my current wardrobe. Gone are the days of sporting coloured chinos, cuffed jeans and flannels. My former self was definitely more caught up in keeping up appearances to stay, dare I say it, “closeted”. But, as I’ve gotten older, I’m very conscious about what clothes I wear.

Eventually, saying no to fast fashion, slowly but surely. Trying to cut down on polyester and leaning towards more natural fabrics. So yeah, safe to say, a lot has changed, and a lot has yet to change.

How, if at all, has your relationship with fashion changed this year?

Till now I still carry on that mindset that I dress the way I do for myself and myself only, and yes it’s true. Without even consciously realising, it was something I did for the pure joy and freedom of it.

If anything, given how things are panning out for me lately, it’s possibly a career pathway. I’m open to looking into it further, especially with it providing opportunities for me to connect and work with some amazing people already.

What songs are a must-listen when you are getting ready to go out?

At the moment these have been my go-to heavy rotation especially when it comes to getting ready: ‘Contact’ by Kelela, Amaarae’s entire 2020 album The Angel You Don’t Know, and FKA Twigs’ entire 2022 Caprisongs EP.

Dream fashion collaboration?

Would definitely have to be a collaboration with nineteen99. I was fortunate enough to have already co-styled a shoot in May 2022, which was plenty of fun, yet a learning experience. I will admit I held back, given I was new to giving direction and styling. Now I feel more confident than ever providing that range. This also goes for collaborating or working alongside Papa Clothing as well. No doubt that surely something will happen further down the line. Can’t say now, but surely. Fingers crossed.

A collaboration with Papa Clothing. Photo and styling / Peter Wing. Makeup / Ashley Southgate.

What compels your creativity?

Creating any form of work I do is essentially a simple form of escapism for me, this is especially true when I get to conduct the crazy and outlandish shoots that I’m known for. Not that I find your typical shoots boring, it’s just not for me. If anything, this is my chance to create a new reality outside of my own.

In my head, we have all the time in the world to look like our usual selves, which is why given the time and day, looking outright outlandish and unconventional is the route I will always take. However, this is not the only thing that drives my creativity when making.

Over the last year or so, when I sought out to be a maker and a creative again, I found it was a way to interact and make works with many talented artists within my very own community in South Auckland. There’s just a common knowledge and understanding here of making with little to no money, and just simply using what you have. It amazes me all the time seeing the end result. Lately, my making has involved a big collaboration aspect to it, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What has fashion taught you about yourself?

It has taught me to be proud and to celebrate my differences, no matter what they are. To be fearless for the most part. At the end of the day, the only person’s opinion that matters when it comes to your fashion is you. The occasional weird glares and stares really do nothing at all. In fact, just see these as a compliment that you’re unique and going against the grain. I would and I do.