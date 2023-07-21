A lighter touch feels like it’s needed this week. Knitwear and coats, while still relevant, are likely stocked up and in rotation now we’re at the tail end of July. Perhaps it’s all the talk of holidays in the office, assorted winter sniffles, the escalating visions of #EuroSummer, or the nostalgic femininity of the Barbie bonanza.

This week we’re bringing you some sexy intimates to layer under your sensible winter outfits (who’s to know?) and some jubilant football attire that will make you want to shake the dust off. There are also several pop-ups taking place to give you a chance to connect with like-minded fashion folk, tickets to be secured for NZ Fashion Week, sample sales and more. Read on!

New in

Du Ciel's Nuage String from Underlena. Photo / Supplied

Some sensual new lingerie

Slipping onto the racks at Wellington retailer Underlena, German brand Du Ciel is a lovely addition to its intimates offering. Designed and made in Dūsseldorf, founder Maria Sinkovskiy works with a handful of makers to bring these sensual visions to life. There are five pieces from the label, for now, including a triangle bra, a top and two G-strings (all silk), and a mesh bra. Sizes range from small to extra large. I quite like the idea of pairing the ruffled thong with a low sling skirt and cotton T-shirt during summer for a sartorial tease and an element of frothy femininity, while the satin bra would pair well with a loose men’s shirt. 49 Courtenay Pl, Te Aro, Wellington.

Ruby denim midi skirt. Photo / Supplied

A fresh release from Ruby

It might be Cancer season in the zodiac world, but Ruby is all about Gemini, the name of its new collection, which has its first drop released this week. Versatile, transeasonal pieces are the focus (“duality” is the essence of the range). Of note, and available now, is a great iteration of the denim midi (pictured), currently enjoying a renaissance for wearers of all ages, and a vibrant red and pink striped sweater — which we first spied in the brand’s workroom a few months ago — and is an optimistic addition to winter dressing. For pre-order, the Rue trousers, which look excellent on bodies across the size range (4-18), arrive in late August, and the Skipper pants (timely name) in a loose, low-waisted organic cotton are appealing in an electric blue; as well as a scrumptious ruched dress.

Buddy Tee Pants. Photo / Supplied

Pants that feel like a T-shirt

If comfort is what you’re after, these are a good proposition. The newest release from local hemp-led label Buddy, these soft, slouchy pants are just the thing for weekends — without falling into the category of athleisure. Come spring, they’d look very nice with strappy sandals and a nice top for a more elevated, vacational vibe. Made from a breathable 55:45 blend of hemp and organic cotton, there are five colours, including black and off-white, as well as the rather tasty “wasabi cream”, “boysenberry” and “java”. Yummy.

Adidas Jamaica 23 Away Jersey, designed in collaboration with Grace Wales Bonner. Photo / Supplied

Show your support for the football

This year’s highly anticipated Fifa Women’s World Cup, kicking off this week and co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. There will be plenty of brilliant sporting prowess on display, of course, but we’re also impressed by the variety of colour and print as each team will proudly represent their respective nations wearing an assortment of kits.

Get involved and wear your allegiance with one of the official Fifa World Cup Kits from Adidas. Think this garb is relegated to the pitch or the stands? We say nay, wear them everywhere! Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa surveys the Fifa World Cup Kits we would actually wear in real life, along with some handy styling tips. His favourite? “I would wear both the Jamaica home and away kits [pictured] designed by leading menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner. Her collaboration with Adidas inspired by 80s Jamaican dancehall communities is what makes her retro-inspired handwriting popular, and I would easily wear either with a pair of blue jeans.”

What’s happening

The great Auckland Clothes Swap is back

The beloved Crushes Clothes Swap is set to kick off its winter edition, giving keen thrift shoppers and fashion fans an exciting weekend must-do. Guests are encouraged to bring along 10 pieces of clothing from their own wardrobes that they have fallen out of love with and trade them with other keen shoppers. All clothing goes through a quality check before being added to the swap. Participating in the event is a unique way to reduce textile waste and find an enthusiastic community. Prior to the swap itself, there will also be a more curated secondhand and vintage market, food vendors and music in the venue (Karangahape is also super close for a slow wander). The event starts at 11am and runs until 2:30pm on July 22 at the ‘Sunday School Room’ in Pitt Street Methodist. Tickets are $10. 78 Pitt St, Auckland City, Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Claudia Li Big Bow Shirt. Photo / @Theimpression_

Claudia Li is taking up residency at The Shelter

I know I say this every week, but pop-ups are such a meaningful way for small local brands to access brick-and-mortar retail and connect with audiences, and they’re even more inspiring when it’s the case of an established retailer making space for a label — such is the case for fashion designer Claudia Li, who is having a pop-up a The Shelter in Ponsonby from this Saturday until July 31, giving you the chance to see her glamorous designs in the flesh. Part of Aotearoa’s new wave of talent, Li describes herself as a “third-culture kid” (a term that categorises the liminal nature of many people from diasporic backgrounds) she has spent time in New Zealand, China, and a long stint in New York City, where she showed at fashion week. These myriad experiences are visible in her bold, layered work — like this striking blouse, one of several pieces available in-store (and online). 78 Mackelvie St, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Get your tickets to fashion week

Retail of the runway nature, a limited number of tickets have gone on sale for the just-announced New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria programme, including shows like Kiri Nathan, Miromoda and Kate Sylvester, and discussions with the likes of Mindful Fashion, Kathryn Wilson and Juliette Hogan, Fashion Revolution, and much more.

Also ticketed are two special events with Viva. The highly anticipated Viva Next Gen runway show, August 31, puts the spotlight on a cohort of fresh, young designers who are shaping the future of New Zealand fashion, selected by a panel of experts, each with a unique point of view and plenty of potential: Flying Fox Clothing designed by Sandra Tupu, J Bush designer James Bush, designer Phillip Heketoa with his label Lipo, Nicole Van Vuuren designing under her own name, Oosterom’s Nicole Hadfield, and Tessa McCone designing for her brand Su’mar.

While our Viva Talks panel event, September 1, will see the expert Viva team and influential guests will discuss what shapes New Zealand style (and how we stack up against the rest of the world). Do Kiwis want to be peacocks? Can local labels compete with global brands? And how do culture, class, and a desire for self-expression shape how we get dressed? Viva has been reporting on Aotearoa’s style for 25 years and with NZFW back in action, the future of our nation’s fashion identity is ripe for discussion.

A good way to spend your coin, not only does it give you access to what has historically been a media-only event — now in a new era, as fashion weeks here and around the world recalibrate for a changing industry and audience — and support local designers, its inspiring to come together in the name of Aotearoa’s style landscape.

On sale

Georgia Jay bag. Photo / Supplied

Get in line for Georgia Jay

If the queues at the brand’s last sale are anything to go by (they extended down the block and beyond) then Georgia Jay’s latest, taking place this Saturday, will be a hot ticket for fans of the label’s buttery soft leather goods. With an eye for colour and a slow, locally made model, the range has become a favourite among a stylish subset — particularly its popular mini bags and baguettes — so competition will be considerable, but worth your time; head to the brand’s studio (it’s up the stairs next to Gemmell’s shoe repair) between 10am and 4pm, Saturday, July 22. (And for those not in Tāmaki Makaurau, the sample sale goes live online Sunday, July 23). 191b Symonds St, Eden Tce, Auckland.

A rather opulent outlet event

Now this is a very rare occasion indeed: luxury retailer Faraday’s is hosting a pop-up outlet store for one weekend only, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. The aspirational multi-brand retailer is extending a very generous discount to sought-after labels from its assortment, including Loewe, Givenchy, Louboutin and other high-calibre brands (think last-chance end-of-season pieces) with some discounts as high as 80 per cent off. The space will be open from 11am to 5pm each day, and we advise getting there bright and early. 7 Faraday St, Parnell, Auckland.

Penny Sage is having a sample sale

A chance to check out the brand’s newly revamped studio space (colourful, considered and just lovely) the sale also presents an opportunity to get your hands on everything from archival pieces, seconds, press samples, pre-loved items and, if you’re lucky, perhaps even ‘the one that got away’ from past collections. From my previous experience, pricing is usually reasonable, with many bargains to be had — particularly when you consider the quality of its fabrics and local manufacturing. Saturday, July 22, 10am to 4pm, bring your own bag. 6a Kirk St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Dalston’s winter sale has started

This time of year sees many New Zealand brands discounting wares, and Dalston, with a stacked seasonal sale that includes its own locally made designs and other labels too — including several pieces from Kowtow (including its great wrap cardigan, only $180, in chartreuse), a great quilted jacket by Noa Noa, and more.

A one-day-only sample sale from Tim Webber