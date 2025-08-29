Dogs donned stripes, while circular fashion fans earned their eco stripes.

The schedule for day five was wide-ranging. Pilates, Great Hounds Runway Show, Breast Cancer Cure Designer Showcase, Augustine, Beach Brains and a reprise of Into The Archives.

Trend: Second lives. From donating items we no longer reach for, to welcoming in a new furry family member in need of a new loving home, Friday at Fashion Week embraced a new lease on life.

It’s a call to action answered keenly by audiences: people began queuing at 2.45pm outside Shed 10 for doors that didn’t open until 4pm. They clasped buttons cut from jeans, which were treated as tokens that could be traded for a piece of clothing that was new (to them).

Photo / RadLab

“It’s not what we expected,” Steph Moore of Kowtow told Viva. “We launched our Relove programme at the end of last year and it was so well received. It’s also a great way to celebrate all NZ designers and encourage circularity with clothing.”

A second showing of the opening show Into The Archives at the end of the day closes the loop.

Biggest moment: Woof woof. Tommo and his greyhound friends elicited a collective “awwws” from a captive audience at Great Hounds first thing on Friday morning. The timid Swanndri model who got cold paws when faced with the runway especially won hearts.

A shy guy. Photo / Alyse Wright

For reference: Rebe Healy, founder and designer of REBE, is going places, being announced this afternoon as the inaugural winner of the Giltrap Group Helping Kiwis Fly – Fashion Edition Award. The accolade is bestowed upon a designer beyond the earliest stage of their career but who can still be seen as representing the next wave of New Zealand fashion. Judges praised REBE’s sharp and considered business approach, particularly the brand’s polish and cohesive lifestyle positioning. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Overheard: “It’s giving sample sale” – Approaching a snaking line for the Kowtow Designer Clothing Swap.

On the playlist: We’re grateful Great Hounds skipped Who Let The Dogs Out in favour of Bow Wow.

Josh Leys opened the Breast Cancer Cure Fashion Show with his new single Fire. Afterwards, Sweet Mix kids were spinning decks for the Breast Cancer Cure Fashion Show so loud it shook the shed walls.

Nom*D was a part of the Breast Cancer Cure Designer Showcase. Photo / RadLab

Takeaway: At the clothes swap, the Viva team traded a Kowtow shirt, Madame Hawke satin shorts, a Ruby knit singlet and ribbed polo for a vintage Karen Walker suit, Kate Sylvester romper and a Liam dress with sunflower appliqués. Email Viva@nzherald.co.nz with a picture if you got ours!

More from New Zealand Fashion Week

More from the biggest week in local fashion.

The Best Movies About Fashion, To Get In The Mood For New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria. Take a front-row seat for the very best style – and fashion satires – on screen.

Claudia Li’s Triumphant Return At NZ Fashion Week: Kahuria. She’s dressed Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama, now the Kiwi designer is back on home soil. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

NZ Fashion Week 2025 – 25 Things You Need To Know About The Event’s New Era. Kahuria is set to make a jubilant return.