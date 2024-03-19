Shark Beauty signing on as official presenting partner signals a sharp progression for the event.

Arguably the most important event on Aoteara’s fashion calendar, and one that came back with a bang last year after a pandemic-induced hiatus, New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria will return to Tāmaki Makaurau later this year.

And as we await news of participating designers (Viva will have this news first, so stay tuned) organisers have secured a key sponsor for the event.

Announced today, global hairstyling brand Shark Beauty will be the official presenting partner for New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria 2024, set to take place at Viaduct Events Centre, August 20-24.

A coveted position, it gives a sponsor visibility, while also bringing a layer of investment that’s critical to success; putting on a big, glamorous event like fashion week and doing it well has considerable costs attached.

“Having a presenting partner alongside NZ Fashion Week ensures the financial viability of the event,” owner Feroz Ali says. “All major fashion weeks around the world typically have a presenting partner or a title sponsor and we’ve been working hard to secure strong sponsorships for 2024 and beyond.”

There was no naming rights sponsor last year — sponsors in past years have included the likes of Air New Zealand — so this development for 2024, the second under Ali’s helm, is good news indeed for NZ Fashion Week and the local industry.

Small local label Oosterom was part of the Viva Next Gen show at New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria last year. Photo / Brendon Thorne, Getty Images

Other event partners include Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, NZME (owner of fashion week media partner Viva and the New Zealand Herald) and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. All were involved last year too.

It's heartening for the industry to see brands and organisations lend support to the event, one that's an important platform for Aotearoa's creatives.

“The announcement is a step in the right direction. Over the years we’ve questioned what a Fashion Week means and stands for. To me it’s not a body that is going to solve everything for our fashion designers and their businesses — that’s actually not the point of a Fashion Week. It’s not a Fashion Council — it’s a Fashion Week. It’s a marketing tool, a platform, a celebratory opportunity and one that opens up the dialogue for people to connect. Its purpose is to the put the spotlight on our talented industry and the people who love and buy New Zealand fashion,” explains Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa.

“There are few opportunities now for an industry to feel connected across the country and the team at New Zealand Fashion Week have worked hard to ensure that this event focuses on celebrating what our talented designers have to offer. Having a presenting partner will hopefully alleviate some of the pressures of organising this event so it has a chance to survive and continue evolving and showcasing the best of New Zealand fashion to the world for both industry and consumers.”

Established as a trade and media event, NZ Fashion Week has evolved into a medley of industry and consumer, leveraged as much for marketing opportunities as wholesale contracts. There’s also a vital but fragile ecosystem around the fashion on show — from designers and manufacturers that make and finish the garments, to the models and bookers, makeup artists and hair stylists.

“This creates an opportunity for the event and our industry participants to engage with a global community,” Ali says. “A brand like Shark Beauty offers a great platform.”

Shark Beauty's tools are industry favourites, and will be on hand for local stylists at NZ Fashion Week in August.

Popular for products like Shark FlexStyle, SpeedStyle and imminent SmoothStyle, as part of the programme, the brand will have activations on sight as part of the event, as well as a presence backstage bringing designer looks to life.

It’s the latest savvy move from the hair brand — it’s also the official partner of Australian Fashion Week for 2024 — and speaks to a focus on the industry and event space.

Shark Beauty works with Hollywood hair stylists like LA-based Glen Coco, whose celebrity roster includes Bella Hadid and Sydney Sweeney, and global ambassador Chris Appleton, who works with Adele and Jennifer Lopez.

Tickets to New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria will go on sale June 2024. Follow Viva for all the updates and exclusive news.

