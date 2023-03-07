New-season deliveries are beginning to arrive in store, and as we slip out of our summer sandals the question of what to wear now is top of mind.

There are boots, of course, but a style you’ll likely get more wear out of in the depths of winter. An ankle boot will see you from now through to spring too (we’ll have some options for you to consider in the coming weeks).

For something a little less heavy-duty, a pair of loafers is a smart transitional footwear style that continues to be a perennial favourite this time of year, perfect for the office and an easy option for the weekend with a pair of your favourite jeans.

Because while some of us live in activewear all weekend, a pair of easy loafers encourage another type of weekend dressing that deserves a renaissance — casual dressing that doesn’t rely solely on spandex and track pants. This applies to any gender.

We’re all for comfort and wearing what you please, but there are certain wardrobe items like a pair of loafers that almost demand a little more effort even for a casual ensemble, helping us experiment with the possibility that nice clothes don’t always have to be worn from Monday to Friday.

From classic penny loafers to more adventurous iterations of the loafer (snakeskin print, anyone?) we’ve picked 16 of the coolest loafers to shop right now.



