If you’re in the market for a pyjama-soft matching set, one you’re likely to practically live in, these pairings offer plenty of comfort as the temperature drops.

Loungewear occupies a particular place that’s casual but full of formal potential. Below, there are co-ords that feel substantial but not heavy, pieces you can debut with winter boots, and options for a cosy, certainly chic weekend spent at home.

What’s more, all can be split: wear the top half with a favourite pair of jeans; the bottoms with a T-shirt, a button-down or an enveloping knit.