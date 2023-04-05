What Will You See Jacinda Ardern Do Next?

Yesterday marked the close of Jacinda Ardern’s time in parliament. After stepping down as Prime Minister earlier this year, Ardern wrapped up her MP duties Wednesday evening with her valedictory speech.

“I leave this place as sensitive as I ever was,” she said, and sent a powerful message that people can be “anxious, sensitive, kind and wear your heart on your sleeve”, while still also leading a country: “Just like me.”

It was a personal, candid speech, fitting for such an emotive leader — an admirable attribute that set Ardern apart, endeared her to many, and wasn’t always met with the kindness she beseeched.

Though the last months of her leadership were mired with division and aggression (things she acknowledged and hoped would subside) Ardern’s speech focused on how Aotearoa has moved forward, acknowledging achievements like banning conversion therapy, decriminalising abortion, improving pay equity and apologising for the Dawn Raids; making Matariki a public holiday, creating the Māori Health Authority, honouring Te Tiriti and “crossing the bridge more often”.

Her five unprecedented years as Prime Minister of New Zealand, were marked by a series of tragedies in the mosque attacks, Whakaari eruption, Covid-19 pandemic — and Ardern’s globally respected responses to them — acknowledging the “weight” of carrying a country on her shoulders at times.

She also made some pleas for the country’s future. “Please take the politics out of climate change,” Ardern said. “We owe it to the next generation, and we owe it to ourselves.” Also addressed the dangers posed by misinformation. “Collectively we all have a role to play in stopping people falling in [the online conspiracy rabbit hole] in the first place,” she said, and there was also much more work to be done to combat extremism.

An inspiring and emotive leader, she leaves behind a monumental legacy, having guided Aotearoa through more than her share of crises (a “heavy few chapters” as she described it), and demonstrated how leaders can govern with kindness and empathy.

During her time in politics, Ardern has been the subject of many Viva stories, as we studied her approach to being in the public eye and leading by example during tenuous times — from the cover of our Most Fabulous People issue in 2017, to being elected Prime Minister in 2019, thoughtful reflections on our country and Ardern's role in it, and her ongoing support of the local fashion industry, arts and culture.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing a Kiri Nathan stole for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

We also tracked her influence on a global scale, as she represented New Zealand with aplomb on the world stage.

For a US Vogue shoot in 2018, she was captured by leading NZ photographer Derek Henderson at Bethells Beach, wearing a coat from local label Harman Grubisa.

Local labels like Kiri Nathan, Juliette Hogan, Kate Sylvester, Ingrid Starnes and Karen Walker were worn regularly in the press spotlight.

In a significant media milestone, Ardern was on the cover of British Vogue’s landmark September issue in 2019, guest-edited by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who hand-picked women deemed ‘Forces for Change’.

Ardern was shot by legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh, via video link, and styled by Viva creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa in pieces from New Zealand designers Emilia Wickstead and Jessica McCormack.

Ardern’s deft use of fashion, and patriotic support of designers, proved that what we wear has significance, and can indeed be a political tool.

“She was at the forefront of a new generation of women in politics,” wrote Vanessa Friedman earlier this year. “One that treats the issue of image-making as an opportunity rather than a liability. One that recognises that in the visual age, it’s as much a part of a communications strategy as any official statement.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 2020 election night outfit was designed by local label Maaike. Photo / Getty Images.

It's just one part of her complex legacy, something that will be unpacked for years to come.

What’s next for Jacinda Ardern?

She has been appointed as New Zealand’s special envoy for the Christchurch Call, an initiative she created in the wake of the 2019 Masjid attacks, to address online extremism, and this will see her working with international governments and digital companies to combat violent content and radicalisation — an important issue in this increasingly fraught, factional decade.

Ardern has also joined the board of the Earthshot Prize, Prince William’s project that awards contributions to environmentalism, an optimistic venture.

And, one thing we do know (and were delighted to announce in Viva this week) is that Ardern is on the bill for Her Festival in April — in what will be her first public appearance since stepping down as Prime Minister.