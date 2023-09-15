Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, there’s a buzzy album trifecta: a posthumous recording from alt-rock band Sparklehorse, the album we’ve all been waiting for from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, and Mitski’s seventh full-length project supported by a 17-piece choir.

Sparklehorse — Bird Machine

Sparklehorse was an alternative rock band from Richmond, Virgina, born from the creative genius and tormented soul that was Mark Linkous. They were active from 1995 until Linkous’ passing in 2010, and during that time they released six studio albums and collaborative projects, all garnering critical acclaim for their quirky alternative pop.

Uncovered from old demo tapes and home recordings, brother Matt and sister-in-law Melissa discovered Sparklehorse’s final opus was almost complete. These recordings, dated 2009-2010, are troubling reminders of the challenges faced by Linkous. With the support of Alan Weatherhead (producer) and Joel Hamilton (mixer), Matt and Melissa were able to bring Bird Machine to life. Fourteen years have passed since these recordings were conceived by Linkous, but his genius remains for all to experience. Bird Machine is an essential addition to his legacy.

Record label: Anti Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Grandaddy, Beck, and Grant Lee Buffalo.

Romy — Mid Air

As one-third of the English electronic outfit The xx, Romy Madley Croft, along with friends and bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx, have crafted some of the most sublime indie electronic/dream pop of recent times. From their Mercury Prize-winning 2009 self-titled debut, to 2017′s somewhat overlooked I See You, the trio have delivered a distinctive blend of indie pop, electro beats and dual vocals. Now all three members have released solo outings while The xx is on a short-term hiatus.

Romy is the last of the trio to carve out her own musical identity. Working with Fred Again, Jamie xx and Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Mid Air is a euphoric ode to discovery, loss, love, and freedom, a magical soundtrack to the emotional highs experienced in the club at 2am. This album is packed with deep emotive beats and lush vocals — join Romy on the dance floor, you won’t regret it.

Record label: Young

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Caribou, Fred Again, and Four Tet.

Mitski — The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

Mitsuki Laycock is an American singer and songwriter who performs under the name Mitski. Having released several independent EPs as part of her graduate studies, Mitski caught the attention of leading indie label Dead Oceans, home to Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, Khruangbin and other musical luminaries. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Written and recorded over 2021 and 2022, and working with a 17-piece choir and longtime producer Patrick Hyland, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We is Mitski’s seventh full-length and it’s a blistering return from an artist who is so obviously confronted by the world we live in.

Whimsically blending Americana with field recordings and choral accompaniment, the resulting album is both haunting and celebratory, a testament to an artist who is committed to her craft. Mitski has shared a troubled path with the music industry and all its trappings; we should all be incredibly grateful she has persisted, as this is an astonishing album.

Record label: Dead Oceans

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucas Dacus, and Faye Webster.