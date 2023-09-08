Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, there’s a re-release from the pioneers of Pacific reggae, a shimmering new album from Icelandic post-punk collective Sigur Rós, and some essential Aotearoa electronica.

Kristin Hersh — Clear Pond Road

Kristin Hersh, enigmatic vocalist of the Throwing Muses, returns to our shores in November with a new album under her belt and a deep catalogue of alternative classics to share. Hersh’s raspy voice is synonymous with the breakout grunge scene of the 90s, her independent spirit is fierce, and she lives life on her own terms.

Clear Pond Road is her twelfth solo album and it’s a haunting and personal ode, mostly written at home. Armed with her guitar, a clutch of field recordings and accompanied by strings and mellotron, this is an excellent addition to Hersh’s already exquisite catalogue. Grab a ticket to her solo show and listen to Clear Pond Road, you won’t regret it.

Record label: Fire Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Throwing Muses, Aldous Harding, and Hole.

Róisín Murphy — Hit Parade

Irish-born Róisín Murphy has been constantly surrounded by music, whether it be the heady evenings of a pub singalong in hometown Arklow, the gritty noise/punk scene of early 80s Manchester or the laidback trip-hop scene of 90s Sheffield, where Murphy met bassist Mark Brydon and their band Moloko was born. Lasting nearly a decade, Moloko released four albums and gained international success with the earworm hit ‘Sing It Back’.

Afterwards, Murphy embarked on her solo career and, working with producer Matthew Herbert, released the gorgeous Ruby Blue in 2005. Five albums later, she’s teamed up with Hamburg Producer DJ Koze for Hit Parade and continues her flirtatious affair with the dance floor. It’s packed with slick dubbed-out disco, deep techno, nu-soul and pop.

Record label: Ninja Tune

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Robyn, Little Dragon, and Moloko.

The Nomad — Infinite

Daimon Schwalger, aka The Nomad, is synonymous with Aotearoa's burgeoning electronic scene of the early 2000s. His bedroom productions pioneered downbeat, breakbeat and electronic in this country, and over the years he has released several albums and collaborated with some of our finest musicians.

To celebrate 25 years of creating music, The Nomad has carefully curated a career retrospective, running in chronological order, for this limited-edition vinyl pressing, which includes several Student Radio classics: ‘Destinations’, ‘Movement’, ‘Look Around’, ‘Deeper’, ‘Musical Direction’, ‘141′ and many more. Essential Aotearoa electronica.

Record label: The Nomad

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Rockers HiFi, Pitch Black, and Tosca.

Herbs — Whats’ Be Happen?

For 30 years plus (and almost as many members), Herbs has been pioneering Pacific reggae. Singing songs of freedom and social observation, they are revered for delivering contemporary critiques on Māori land rights, organised religion, nuclear testing, drift-net fishing and apartheid in South Africa.

Released on the eve of the controversial Springbok rugby tour of 1981, their debut Whats’ Be Happen? is a politically charged six-track mini album that would be followed by a string of significant albums and cross-over singles. These albums (Homegrown, Light of the Pacific, Long Ago and Sensitive to a Smile, as well as Whats’ Be Happen?) have finally been repressed on vinyl and are all available now.

Record label: Herbs

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Unity Pacific, Lost Tribe Aotearoa, and Fat Freddys Drop.

Sigur Rós — Átta

Formed in 1994, neo-classical and post-punk collective Sigur Rós returns with its eighth studio album. The band includes lead vocalist Jón Þór “Jónsi” Birgisson, bassist Georg Hólm and keyboard player Kjartan Sveinsson, who, for nearly three decades, has built an avid following through its captivating live performances and sublime compositions.

Self-produced and recorded at Sundlaugin Studio on the postural outskirts of Reykjavík, Átta (eight in Icelandic) is everything you’d hope for from a new Sigur Rós album. Almost glacial in pace and context, layered vocals are interwoven with rhythmic pulse beats and soaring keyboards. An uplifting and emotive album, Átta is an excellent return from these ethereal Icelanders.

Record label: BMG

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Mogwai, Mum, and This Will Destroy You.