Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, there are apocalyptic ballads, a stunning neo-soul debut and an 80s re-issue from British rock band The Cult.

Bonnie Prince Billy — Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You

To call Will Oldham prolific is somewhat of an understatement. For the past three decades, he has charmed us with releases under various pseudonyms: Palace, Palace Brothers, Palace Music and, most recently, Bonnie Prince Billy. Oldham is a passionate DIY artist, recording and releasing a twisted mix of country, Americana and indie rock.

Oldham recorded his new album in Louisville, Kentucky, with engineer Nick Roeder, violinist Sara Louise Callaway, keyboardist Kendall Carter, violist and violinist Elisabeth Fuchsia, mandolinist Dave Howard, saxophonist Drew Miller and vocalist Dane Waters. Like all great Oldham works, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You instantly sounds familiar, as Oldham gently strums and wobbles his way through painful portrayals of love and loss. This album proves Oldham’s apocalyptic balladry is now more relevant than ever.

Record label: Drag City

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Bill Callahan, Phosphorescent, and Iron & Wine.

Les Imprimés — Rêverie

Morten Martens (aka Les Imprimés) is the latest addition to the Big Crown family (El Michels Affair, Lady Wray, Lee Fields, etc). Norwegian-born Martens has been writing, producing and recording hip-hop/neo-soul beats for over a decade, and during the recent Covid lockdowns he finally had time to work on his debut album.

Remarkably, Martens plays nearly every instrument on this album, plus handling production and arrangements. Drawing references from his parents’ record collection, J Dilla’s productions, D’Angelo’s distinctive songwriting and Erykah Badu’s R ‘n’ B blueprint, Martens has created his own soul-drenched long player. It’s a stunning debut album of stylish modern R ‘n’ B with subtle hints of jazz and hip-hop, making Martens one to watch.

Record label: Big Crown

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Lady Wray, Bobby Oroza and Son Little.

High Pulp — Days in the Desert

LA-based jazz collective High Pulp was born from Friday jam sessions with friends in a Seattle basement circa 2015, and since then they've evolved their sound while remaining true to their jazz roots. Days in the Desert is their third album (and second for Anti Records). Drawing on the band's history and geographical surrounds, it's a complex and spiritual outing. Originating in the early days of Covid, which saw band members separated between Seattle and LA, Days in the Desert pushes their already vast sonic template even further, aided by the likes of Jeff Parker (Tortoise), Daedelus, Brandee Younger and James Brandon Lewis. All in all, it's an exhilarating listen that leans heavily towards jazz, with nods towards lo-fi and electronica.

Record label: Anti Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: London Brew, The Neck and The Comet Is Coming.

The Cult — Sonic Temple (Re-Issue)

By the end of the 80s, British hard rock band The Cult was riding a wave, having conquered the United Kingdom with powerful live shows and a clutch of supercharged singles. The band was moving slowly from their earlier gothic-punk signature sound, towards a hard rock edge, which eventually heralded mainstream success in the United States.

Sonic Temple is The Cult’s fourth studio and marks the first with legendary producer Bob Rock, who would go on the produce several albums for them. Moving firmly into harder territory, Sonic Temple is unapologetic in form and content. It’s full-throttle Zeppelin-infused rock, with big chords, scorching guitar solos and thundering drums. Thanks to Beggars Archive, both Sonic Temple and the follow-up, Ceremony, are now available as limited edition vinyl pressings. A re-listen confirms this 1989 classic still sounds as big and bold now as it did when first released.

Record label: Beggars Archive

Release date: Out now

For fans of: The Mission, The Doors and Led Zeppelin.