Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, tune in to dance-floor soul, an album from sisters Clementine and Valentine Nixon, and a jazzy sophomore release from an up-and-coming star.

Jungle — Volcano

It’s been a busy decade for Tom McFarland and childhood friend Joshua Lloyd-Watson aka Jungle. The pair began their musical journey as bedroom producers, creating an upbeat fusion of funk, soul, hip-hop and disco, and were soon hot property, signing to XL Records and charming audiences everywhere. Jungle had arrived and the world was taking notice.

Volcano is the duo’s fourth album and finds them full-hands-in-the-air mode, delivering a dance floor-ready set of sophisticated electronic soul and disco. Supported by a cast of esteemed vocalists including Roots Manuva, Erick the Architect, Channel Tres and Bas, this is an engaging effort from a pair who are obviously enjoying themselves and sharing the good times with all.

Record label: Awal

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Leisure, ABC, and Toro y Moi.

Clementine Valentine — The Coin that Broke the Fountain Floor

Considering a name change midway through an artist’s career is sometimes fraught with danger and often speaks to record company pressure, sisters Clementine and Valentine Nixon, who once performed as Purple Pilgrims, are now simply known as Clementine Valentine, never afraid of change and constantly challenging themselves.

While staying true to their origins and drawing inspiration from family heritage and past nomadic lifestyles, Clementine and Valentine have broadened their ecosystem via collaboration, bringing in NYC producer Randall Dunn (Jim Jarmusch and Danny Elfman) and drumming legend Matt Chamberlain (David Bowie, Lana Del Ray). The resulting album The Coin that Broke the Fountain Floor is an astonishing accomplishment, where their enigmatic voices float effortlessly across pastoral compositions. Another contender for album of the year.

Record label: Flying Nun

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Purple Pilgrims, Kate Bush, and Erny Belle.

Cautious Clay — Karpeh

Joshua Karpeh, an American singer, songwriter and producer, releases music under the stage name Cautious Clay. He's a gifted musician who learned his trade by sharing beats and remixing tunes for friends while he was at university. (His track 'Cold War' was sampled by Taylor Swift on 'London Boy' from her 2019 pop tour de force Lover).

Multi-instrumentalist Karpeh is aided by acclaimed guitarist and labelmate Julian Lage, vocalist Arooj Aftab, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, among others. Out on the iconic Blue Note label, this is an excellent sophomore album of energetic jazz and mellow soul from an up-and-coming star.

Record label: Blue Note

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Sylo, George Benson, and George Duke.