The books we gravitate to reflect our intimate interests, our moods and our minutes (sometimes it just doesn’t feel like the right time for that book). In the spirit of great reads of the moment, we asked 12 booksellers from across the country to share the autumn new releases they’re most excited about. Scroll on for the best new and forthcoming titles to bookmark.

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Curtis Sittenfeld is, without a doubt, a genius. Both American Wife and Rodham are brilliant epics on long-standing love that delve deep into human nature and female desire. Sittenfeld’s newest novel, Romantic Comedy, coming in April, is set to be another epic love story harnessing all her strengths in character development to analyse what it is that makes us fall in love with someone. If you’re not a fan of typical romance novels then I urge you to try Sittenfeld’s writing, and then you can be as excited as I am for the upcoming release of Romantic Comedy. — Mandy Myles, Bookety Book Books

The Bookbinder of Jericho by Pip Williams

Though not a sequel, this is a companion of sorts to Pip Williams’ much-adored book The Dictionary of Lost Words. When the men of Oxford University Press leave for the Western Front, Peggy, her twin sister Maude, and their friends in the book bindery must shoulder the burden at work and home. Although her life is upended, it also gives Peggy an opportunity to pursue knowledge and love. The Bookbinder Of Jericho is a beautifully crafted story of hardship, longing and hope — it offers a wonderful insight into a little-known slice of history, as seen through women’s eyes. I did not want this book to end. — Julie Christie, Hedleys Books

One Small Voice by Santanu Bhattacharya

This is a debut novel, written in seven parts, and follows the story of Shubhankar ("Shubby"). As a 10-year-old, Shubby witnesses an act of extreme violence that traumatises him. This, and in particular the lack of acknowledgement about what happened by the adults around him, shapes his worldview, his future decisions, and his sense of what is real. The book switches between timelines from the 1980s through to 2016, and covers the rising nationalism in India, along with political and social issues. The similes may come thick and fast, but his writing is one of genuine warmth and empathy. — Deirdre O'Byrne, Dear Reader

A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon

When Shannon announced a standalone prequel to Priory of the Orange Tree I was FROTHING. I had sky-high expectations and I’m happy to report they were blown away. There are so many treats for fans of the previous novel, but it also makes a fantastic entry point to the series. The political intrigue is even further heightened and I love the continued exploration of shifting historical narratives, but the core of the novel is its brilliant cast. Centering on the indescribable visceral relationships between mothers and daughters, this is a shining gem of a novel that I am thrilled to recommend. — Eden Denyer, Unity Books Wellington

Happy Place by Emily Henry

I adore Emily Henry. She simultaneously manages to write a compelling romance story and a deep excavation of the protagonist’s relationships with whānau and friends. Happy Place is, like most of her other books, set during a vacation. Harriet and Wyn seem like the perfect couple and have for the past decade spent their holidays with couple friends, but now they’ve broken up and not told anyone. But as it’s the last time they can all be together in their regular vacation spot, they decide to keep the breakup to themselves. I cannot wait to see how Emily Henry tells this story of rekindled love and deep friendship. — Melissa Oliver, Unity Books Wellington

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

Jen Beagin has a particular writing style that’s hard to describe but unique, funny, and bizarre is a good place to start. Big Swiss is an offbeat love story about Greta, a sex therapist’s transcriptionist for a sex coach, Om, and her obsessive affair with one of his clients, nicknamed “Big Swiss” by Greta. Listening with infatuation to Big Swiss’ sessions, Greta begins to learn more about her own past traumas and mental health struggles and better ways to deal with them, well sort of ... this story is a wry and refreshing read — it’s guaranteed to make you laugh. — Kate McDonald, Unity Books Wellington

Shy by Max Porter

I’m hanging out for the new Max Porter. Shy, due for release in April, promises more from this multiple award-winning author. Two of Porter’s previous works, Grief is the Thing with Feathers and Lanny, are both extraordinary works; short, sharp, poetic novels that take you on a journey resonant with strong emotion and imagery. And the same is the case with Shy, putting you inside the head of a troubled young teenage boy (Shy) and the voices that come to him over the course of several hours. Porter’s writing is beautiful and chaotic, much like the workings of Shy’s mind. — Roger Christensen, Unity Books Auckland

Cursed Bread by Sophie Mackintosh

I’m excitedly anticipating the new release from Sophie Mackintosh, Cursed Bread, due in early March of this year. A nominee for the Booker Prize for her 2018 novel The Water Cure, Mackintosh is known for her evocative and beautiful writing style. Cursed Bread is based on an unsolved mystery involving the mass poisoning of a French village in 1951 and explores the frenzied fallout. An intriguing plotline combined with her mesmerizing prose, I’m sure it won’t disappoint. — Martene McCaffrey, Unity Books Auckland

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

A common guilty secret I am often told is that readers own The Luminaries, but they haven’t read The Luminaries. It’s a weighty tome, I understand, but Birnam Wood is completely different. An absolute page-turner, a dissection of political “sides” and financial motivation. A comment on the environment, climate change and being good. This book is clever, funny and a seriously good thriller. As a bookseller, it’s very exciting to have a “big book” land on our shelves. I love watching this fly out the door and I look forward to hearing the response from customers. — Jenna Todd, Time Out Books

How to Get Fired by Evana Belich

This year is set to be a huge year for New Zealand publishing. Once you’ve read Eleanor Catton’s thrilling Birnam Wood, you must read Evana Belich’s linked short story collection How to Get Fired. It’s a biting critique of the absurdities of work life and how we maintain our humanity (or don’t) inside the bizarre systems it creates. Many collections start with a bang and peter out, but this one builds and sustains its momentum to the very end. There’s a beautiful array of scenarios and characters, whose triumphs and failings are portrayed with such candour and compassion that you’re left with a glorious ache in the chest. A fresh, fun, moving collection. — Bel Monypenny, Scorpio Books

This is a Story About Your Mother by Louise Wallace

I can’t wait for the brilliantly titled poetry collection This is a Story About Your Mother by Louise Wallace, out in May from Te Herenga Waka University Press. Her collection promises to be a funny, moving, messy, brilliantly crafted, accessible, contrary and utterly human exploration of pregnancy and parenting and what this means in relation to ourselves and society. — Jane Arthur, Good Books

The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan

I can’t wait to get stuck into The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan, out at the end of March. This is the kind of book I love to read — a humourous, heart-warming, emotional story set in New Zealand and Ireland about family relationships and secrets. Having read a few pages I’m captivated by the eclectic mix of characters already. The Last Days of Joy is the first book to be published by a new imprint of Hachette Aotearoa NZ, Moa Press, who just so happen (full disclosure) to be publishing my own novel in November. — Olivia Spooner, The Booklover

Saving Time by Jenny Odell

A book that I haven’t read yet, but I’m really excited about is Jenny Odell’s Saving Time — discovering a life beyond the clock. In this, Odell carefully explores our daily routine, the rhythm of nature and history to debunk the corporate clock. “Odell urges us to become stewards of these different rhythms of life, to imagine a life, identity, and source of meaning outside of the world of work and profit, and to understand that the trajectory of our lives — or the life of the planet — is not a foregone conclusion.” — Jenna Todd, Time Out Books