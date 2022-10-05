Visit A Market Party & More Fun Things For The Weekend

There’s such a thing as a free breakfast

Drop in to Britomart’s Takutai Square next Thursday morning and pick up a free Zero Carbon Breakfast. Bowls of Blue Frog cereal, served with All Good Zero Carbon bananas and oat milk, Raglan coconut yoghurt and Everybird Coffee from Kōkako will be on offer. Starting at 8.30am and ending at 9am, be sure to grab yours before heading into the office.

Support the Black Ferns

The biggest event in women's rugby is coming to New Zealand this month, with the Rugby World Cup 2021 (being held in 2022) kicking off this Friday at Eden Park. See performances from Benee, Rita Ora, Ladi6 and Shapeshifter, with tickets starting at just $10 it is an amazing opportunity to celebrate and support our wāhine toa. Matches are touring across Auckland and Whangarei. Tickets are available from Rugbyworldcup.com

Celebrate Diwali

Join the Diwali celebrations this Saturday and Sunday in Aotea Square. Experience contemporary and traditional Indian culture through performances, vegetarian food stalls, retailers and art. Celebrations start at midday each day and run into the evening. Find out more at Aucklandnz.com

Have a laugh

Improv comedy group Snort is hosting a special Auckland Climate Festival-themed show this Friday. The late-night set starts at 10pm, so get ready for some climate-conscious comedy delivered by Auckland's top on-the-spot comedians.

The Saturdays Market Party Series starts this weekend on Dominion Road, featuring a great selection of retail, food and beverage vendors. Visit Remnants for vintage and gorgeously frothy dresses, Junktion for camera gear, Bronwyn for footwear, Good Sh*t Soda for some good-for-gut bubbles, and more.

BOOK AHEAD

Enjoy some local theatre

Check out Sau E Siva Creative's Alatini, a reimagined live theatre production of Aladdin "with a signature South Auckland flavour". "Gather the aiga/family for Alatini, the story of a brave, charming, resilient, young man who dreams of rescuing his family from poverty. This magical musical mash-up will make you laugh, warm your hearts, and set your souls on fire." Shows start from October 13. Tickets are available via Qtheatre.co.nz

