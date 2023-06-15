Winter is officially here and there’s no getting around that drop in temperature now.

The fluctuating conditions of cold winds and dry indoor heating can have dire consequences for your complexion, leaving it dehydrated, dull and prone to irritation, so now is the time to make a few tweaks to help your skin cope with the changes this season brings.

These latest product innovations and professional treatments will help sort your skin for winter and ensure you’re ready for when the sun comes back, too.

Buff

Let’s face it, we all neglect our limbs in winter, but one easy way to tackle dry skin is to keep an exfoliating body scrub in the shower and commit to using it a few times a week to slough off dead skin. Moroccanoil Body Polishing Scrub, $70, is formulated with argan shell powder and lava stone pumice to smooth skin and erase dead surface cells, while a range of six oils including avocado, sweet almond, safflower and argan help to infuse skin with moisture and leave it feeling soft and smooth.

Peel

Winter is the best time to dive into active treatments, whether that be at home or in the hands of a professional, as some products, such as chemical peels, can make your skin more sensitive to sun exposure. Dermalogica’s new Liquid Peelfoliant, $130, is a blend of acids and enzymes that work to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, brighten skin, visibly reduce pores and even out your skin tone, promising treatment room results at home.

Hydrate

Cold weather and central heating can make your skin drier and more sensitive. Adding a hyaluronic acid serum to your routine both morning and night is an effective way to replenish moisture and get some intense hydration into the skin. There are plenty of HA serums on the market but one of the newest additions is Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid, $48, which is formulated with just seven ingredients, is free of fragrance and colourants and is formulated for maximum skin absorption. It always pays to apply an HA serum to damp skin, so either spritz your skin with a hydrating toner or apply it when your skin still has some moisture to it after cleansing.

Tan

Should you feel like you need to take the edge off your pale skin with a little bit of colour, choosing a self-tanner with an undertone suited to your complexion will help the result look the most natural. Bondi Sands’ new Technocolor range is classified into caramel, emerald, magenta and sapphire base colours, with each product designed to enhance skin’s natural melanin instead of changing it. Azure Tan offers both violet and green base colours in its self-tanning collection, and a number of tanning salons use the range too, if you prefer to leave your self-tanning to the pros. Bondi Sands Techncolor 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam Emerald, $32. Azure Tan Self Tan Mousse Violet Base, $28.

Protect

It goes without saying that you need to wear sunscreen 365 days of the year, and if you’re partaking in active treatments right now, it’s even more important to apply your SPF. If you choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high protection factor, such as 30 or 50+, and reapply it throughout the day when in the sun, you can’t go wrong — so find your favourite formula and stick with it. Viva loves Emma Lewisham Skin Shield SPF 30, $98.

De-fuzz

When it comes to permanent hair removal, your safest and most efficient choice is laser and the Candela Gentle Max Pro is one of the highest medical-grade laser machines in the business. If you've been thinking of investing in laser hair removal, winter is the ideal time to do so and, as most people require around eight sessions to achieve their desired results, you'll likely complete your treatment just in time for summer. Off & On currently has 20 per cent off laser hair removal packages until June 30, 2023, and they offer free consultations too.