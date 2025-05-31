By now, we’re mostly familiar with magnesium’s benefits when ingested. But its superpowers may not be limited to supplements alone.

It’s the super supplement that’s cropped up in powders, pills and potions for decades, revered for its ability to ease muscle aches and welcome sleep, but now magnesium is breaking into new territory as the go-to addition in body care.

“Magnesium might just be the unsung hero of body care,” says Lush skincare expert Jordan Etches.

“It supports essential functions in the body, helps regulate mood, muscle health and sleep, and when paired with high-quality, fresh ingredients, it becomes part of a beautifully holistic approach to wellness.”

It’s commonly found in cream or balm formats, alongside hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter or plant-based oils, with many local and international beauty brands incorporating the ingredient into their formulations.

Viva asked Jordan to share his tips for using magnesium-spiked body care.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: Do you believe this is a trending ingredient or do you think magnesium in body care is here to stay?

JORDAN ETCHES: Magnesium has seen a rise in popularity recently, but we believe it’s more than just a passing trend. People have bathed in magnesium-rich waters for centuries to relieve tired bodies, and we’re now tapping into that same ancient wisdom in modern formulations. As more people discover its benefits for both body and mind, magnesium is well on its way to becoming a staple in body care routines.

AC: We’re pretty familiar with the benefits of ingesting magnesium, but what are some of the benefits of applying it topically?

Topically applied magnesium, especially in forms like magnesium chloride and magnesium sulphate, is widely praised for its ability to aid muscle recovery, ease tension, and promote better sleep. While absorption through the skin is still being studied, early research and centuries of anecdotal use support its effectiveness. We love combining magnesium with calming essential oils to create powerful moments of relaxation and restoration.

AC: Do you need to be a sporty type to benefit from applying magnesium to the body? Or is this ingredient for everyone?

JE: Not at all. Magnesium isn’t just for athletes. Whether you’re recovering from an intense workout or simply winding down after a long day at work, magnesium can support your wellbeing. From easing muscle cramps to encouraging a deeper sleep, its benefits extend far beyond the gym. It’s a universal mineral, essential to life itself, and useful for anyone looking to bring a sense of calm to their routine.

AC: Are there any areas of the body where magnesium shouldn’t be applied?

JE: We recommend avoiding broken or freshly shaved skin when applying magnesium, as it can sting slightly due to its mineral nature. Sensitive areas like the face or mucous membranes should also be avoided unless the product has been specifically formulated for those areas. Always patch test if you’re unsure, and opt for gentle formulations when applying magnesium topically.

We chart the six best magnesium-rich body care formulations - from a pregnancy-safe body rub to a soothing spray to spritz on before bedtime.

This kind-to-skin formulation was dreamed up with pregnant people in mind, and contains a blend of magnesium and SyriCalm to alleviate discomfort, aches and pains while promoting skin suppleness and deep, restorative sleep. If cramping, carpel tunnel, joint pain or muscle tension ail you, this peppermint-scented rub is just the ticket.

This buttery bar can be used as part of a bedtime ritual, with its blend of magnesium oil, lavender and chamomile to help calm mind and body before bed. To use, warm the bar between your hands and apply in long, smooth strokes to arms, chest and shoulders before you hop into bed.

This cosseting body balm is enriched with magnesium, wild indigo extract, kangaroo paw flower extract and shea butter to combat skin fatigue, boost the skin’s overnight renewal processes and leave skin feeling nourished and comfortable. Smooth on top to toe as the last step before bed to help calm a busy mind and unwind before you snooze.

The newest formulation from The Facialist Ashleigh Scott is Noody Bedtime Bestie, a sleep support spray infused with pure magnesium chloride and lavender to help little ones relax before bed. The lightweight, non-sticky and fast-absorbing mist can be spritzed onto the back or feet before nap time or bed time, and works just as well for tired parents, too.

Soothe and cool skin with this deeply moisturising cream, which is said to provide hydration up to 10 layers deep for up to 48 hours on normal to dry skin types. The formula cocktails aloe vera with magnesium PCA to help hydrate, cool and calm skin, leaving it feeling soft and comfortable once more.

Level up your bedtime bath with this two-in-one scrub and soak from Australian beauty brand Frank Body. Epsom salts, lavender oil and chamomile combine with magnesium to gently slough away dry skin and surface debris, decrease inflammation or stress and soothe tired or overworked muscles.

