He’s won multiple hairstyling awards over the years, but Danny Pato says his New Zealand Order of Merit is the best yet.

Viva has waxed lyrical for years that hairstylist Danny Pato has needed additional room on his mantelpiece to house his numerous awards, but his most recent accolade shines brighter than any silver trophy.

Flanked by five of his closest friends, Danny was invited to Government House in Auckland last Thursday where he was presented with the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to hairdressing by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Danny is the first hairstylist in New Zealand history to receive such a prestigious honour.

The announcement that Danny would be recognised as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit was revealed in late December as part of the New Year Honours 2025 list.

For more than two decades, Danny has cemented his reputation as a hairstylist with creative flair and expertise with wigs and hair pieces, having received 14 awards throughout his career.

He’s collaborated with notable fashion magazines both locally and globally (including Viva), toured the international Fashion Week circuit, and established a loyal fan base at D&M Hair Design, the Auckland-based salon he co-founded with husband Ryland Wood.

Below, Danny reflects on this milestone moment and shares how he hopes that his most recent award inspires the next generation of hairstylists.

From left to right: Kathryn Wilson, Ryland Wood, Danny Pato, Michael Sisaengrath, Jen Cuttance and Liam Taylor. Photo / Supplied

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: Congratulations on receiving your Member of the New Zealand Order Of Merit, Danny. How did you feel when you first found out you would be receiving this special honour? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

DANNY PATO: Thank you so much. I found out late last year – they check with you in advance if you’re going to accept the honour, so I received a letter in the post. I had to keep it confidential but inside I was overwhelmed and proud. But it really hit home when a One News interview aired on New Year’s Eve and I could finally talk about it.

Now that I’ve experienced it, I feel so incredibly proud, honoured and grateful.

Danny (centre) invited a handful of friends to attend the Investiture Ceremony, including footwear designer Kathryn Wilson (left) and brand strategist Liam Taylor (right). Photo / Supplied

AC: How does this most recent award differ to those you’ve received in the past?

DP: It’s particularly heart-warming to be recognised by the State and Crown. I’m the first person in the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to hairdressing, so it feels like I’ve opened up a pathway for our industry.

Last year, I was the 2024 inductee into Australian Hair Industry Hall of Fame, which felt similar in a way – a recognition encompassing my whole career – but the MNZM coming from the Government feels really special, to be appreciated and accepted by the country.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro poses with Danny during the Investiture Ceremony at Government House. Photo / Supplied

AC: What was the Investiture Ceremony like last Thursday, when you received the award from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro?

DP: It was very formal, emotional and a once in a lifetime experience. We were asked to dress our best, so I wore a custom-made Crane Brothers suit.

There were eight other inductees and their guests invited to Government House for the ceremony and high tea.

Hearing the stories of the other inductees, what all of these courageous Kiwis had done for their different communities was inspiring, and made me grateful to be a New Zealander.

I had to stand for the Governor-General, while a citation about my contributions and achievements was read out. It took me back to being a young boy in the Mediterranean with five sisters playing with their hair, and my journey through to doing overseas shows, winning 14 global awards and winning NZ Hairdresser of the Year eight times in a row.

Danny shares a quiet moment with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Supplied

I then shared a private moment with the Governor-General; she thanked me on behalf of all Kiwis for putting New Zealand on the international hairdressing map.

She said what impressed her most was giving back through the charity projects I’d instigated over the years for cancer research, victim support, end of life care and disadvantaged kids.

It really was a special moment for me. Then we had high tea – seriously the fanciest and most delicious high tea I’d ever had.

Danny, right, and his husband, Ryland Wood. Photo / Supplied

AC: How did you celebrate afterwards?

DP: My guests – husband Ryland Wood, business partner Michael Sisaengrath, and best friends Kathryn Wilson, Liam Taylor and Jen Cuttance - took me to Soul Bar for dinner in all of our finery.

The divine Liv Carter, manager at Soul, gave us the most beautiful table in the sunset, where we ate delicious seafood and sipped G.H. Mumm RSRV champagne… we had a fabulous celebration.

Champagne was flowing at Soul Bar for Danny and his friends following the ceremony. Photo / Supplied

AC: What are you most looking forward to for the rest of the year? Any other awards you have your eye on?

DP: I am very driven to create new work – any awards are only a result of the work itself. So it’s no surprise that I’m about to shoot my next collection.

I’ve got a busy winter ahead, hair directing a few New Zealand Fashion Week shows and heading over to Australia a couple of times to do hairdressing shows and seminars.

I love what I do, so I will just keep on going – this medal is a recognition of my passion.

