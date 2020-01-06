Timber-yard blaze

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in a timber yard off State Highway 1 near Taihape yesterday. Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said the 9.40am callout involved a burning truck at the Hautapu Pine site. Dunbar said crews were working to extinguish the fire and cool nearby diesel tanks. Two fire appliances from Taihape were at the scene.

Reopening celebrated

The

is being hailed as an economic lifeline that has come just at the right time. SH4 disappeared under a huge slip in October, adding 90 minutes to the drive between the towns. The Transport Agency is still repairing the road, but opened a way through just before Christmas. Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the highway's closure was a huge economic and social blow to the region, so it was fantastic to have it up and running in time for the summer season. "For domestic tourism it's really, really important now." McDouall said freight companies were hit hard by the slip. - RNZ

Garage fire

Whanganui firefighters put out a fire in a double garage in Hurworth Place on the evening of January 2. People were initially unaccounted for but the team searched and they were found, Fire and Emergency central communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said. The alarm was sounded just before 6pm and firefighters were at the property for more than an hour.

Quad-bike death

A person was killed in a quad bike accident in Ohakune yesterday. Police were alerted to the crash on Kopurutuku Rd at 10.44am, when it appeared a person had fallen off a four-wheeler. Firefighters attended too. A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed there had been a death involving a quad bike. "We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps will be."

Swimming advice

Algal density is low at Lake Wiritoa, and swimming there should be good. It has edged a bit higher at Dudding Lake, but the algae are not toxic. Swimmers there are advised to avoid surface scum and mix the water layers before getting in.

Dudding Lake green with cyanobacteria. Photo / file

Facebook updates

