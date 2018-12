The State Highway connecting Sanson and Foxton is closed after a crash involving a car and a truck and trailer that rolled last night.

The Transport Agency says the accident happened about 7:00pm yesterday and emergency services were in attendance, although no injuried were reported.

The road was still closed at 4:00am this morning.

A detour was put in place taking southbound traffic down Penny Rd and northbound traffic via Taylor Rd.