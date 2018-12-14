Pouwhaitere, Air Chathams' classic DC-3, will again take to Whanganui's skies for scenic flights during Vintage Weekend 2019.

The 1945 Douglas DC-3 will join an array of other vintage vehicles including Mainline Steam Heritage Trust's restored steam locomotive, Mable, and electric tram, and coal-fired paddle steamer Waimarie over the weekend of January 19-21.

"People love the classic aircraft," Air Chathams customer service manager Gray Tinley said.

"It has a unique and special history and was made in the days when flying was a luxury. The space on board, comfortable seating and the big 'skyliner' windows make the 30-minute flights really popular.

"We'll be flying daily, weather permitting, from 10.30am, Saturday to Monday."

Air Chathams' DC-3 is the only surviving RNZAF World War II veteran aircraft still operating in frontline service.

During Vintage Weekend, Mainline Steam will provide train rides in air-conditioned carriages pulled by the 1939 JB1236 steam locomotive. The carriages have large viewing windows and the observation carriage has a viewing platform, so people can experience the sound of the steam engine. Three return trips from downtown Whanganui to East Town, to Ruatangata or to Kai Iwi will be available on the Saturday and Sunday.

Mable the tram will provide short rides between Drews Ave and Taupo Quay and PS Waimarie will have its daily 11am cruises and an evening jazz cruise featuring the Andrew London Trio.

On the Saturday of Vintage Weekend, the Vintage Car Club and Classic Car Club will display vehicles on Victoria Ave followed by a Classic Cruise, open to all classic vehicle enthusiasts, around the inner city on Saturday evening.

The Vintage Car Club's Burma Rally will be on the Sunday and its Anniversary Day Run will be held on the Monday.