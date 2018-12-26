Smoked snapper, kawakawa and watercress, coriander and grapefruit zest - anyone for a beer?

They might seem more like something off a food menu but they are just some of the flavours Andy "H" Henshaw has been brewing up, with award-winning success.

A serious home brewer for about 10 years, Henshaw has taken the plunge and is opening a commercial brewery, Roots Brewing Co, in a former dairy factory on State Highway 3 at Westmere. The building is owned and partly occupied by Brown Brothers Bikes, with Henshaw leasing the other part.

"Whanganui hasn't had a brewery for 50 years," Henshaw said.

Advertisement

"I grew up in Whanganui and I've been wanting to do this for about 20 years. I thought this building would be ideal for a brewery."

In February 2018, Henshaw took part in the Whanganui's first PopUp Business School Aotearoa where students were able to develop their business ideas.

"It came along at just the right time and I'd really recommend it to anyone who is thinking of starting up a business," Henshaw said.

Henshaw has been keeping it local, using Whanganui trade firms to help him set up the brewery, malt from a Marton company and New Zealand hops.

"The community has been really supportive of what I'm doing. A lot of people have helped me out along the way and continue to. It's a one-man operation but it takes a lot of people to get things done.

"I've used local firms for everything and the [Whanganui District] council has been really supportive and helpful."

The brewery has an off-licence and will do cellar door sales, including bottle sales and fill-your-own flagons.

There is a courtyard and next summer, if not later this summer, Henshaw plans to hold one-off events and bring in local food carts.

Roots Brewing Co. owner Andy Henshaw has taken the plunge into commercial brewing.

He will be selling his beer through bars and bottle stores in Whanganui and will also have outlets in Taranaki, Ohakune and Palmerston North, "unless people in Whanganui drink all our beer".

Henshaw says a cider, using locally-grown Monty's Surprise apples, is on the cards in the future and he also wants to collaborate with Windermere Berry Farm on some berry-flavoured brews.

"I like to do experimental beers like fruit beers and smoked beers," Henshaw said.

"I've done two that have won regional and national home brew awards. One is KawaCress which is made from kawakawa and watercress and the other is a smoked snapper porter.

"I do six beers that most people would recognise. I brew in a fairly traditional manner but I like to put an innovative style on it. I just did a white ale with coriander and grapefruit zest for a party at home. I like using herbs and spices, fruits, smoked meats."

Future plans include opening up the brewery so people can brew their own keg in a commercial premises.

Roots Brewing will provide a range of beers for the Australasian Glass Conference being held in Whanganui in February and will participate in a fundraiser for Farming Friends of Hospice Whanganui in March. A couple of upcoming weddings will have Henshaw's beer on the menu.

Henshaw plans to have the cellar door open early in 2019. Go to the Roots Brewing Co Facebook page for updates or to contact Henshaw.