Abseiling into one of New Zealand's deepest caves, visiting our world-famous movie set and experiencing our magical glowworms are just some of 'The Mighty Waikato' attractions featuring in Tourism New Zealand's new global campaign.

Tourism New Zealand global campaign launched last month under the banner of '100% Pure New Zealand Welcome' that showcases what makes Aotearoa special and unique through our warm and welcoming people.

For 366 days, a different video message from locals around the country saying "Good Morning World" from their favourite tourism spot or experience will be released on social media channels.

The Mighty Waikato has had extensive exposure in the campaign which has featured a 'good morning world' message from friendly faces at Banh Mi Caphe, Lake District Adventures, Waitomo Adventures, Hobbiton Movie Set and Waitomo Glowworm Caves so far, with a number of other Waikato locals and locations to follow.

Advertisement

The campaign is being shown in New Zealand's largest international visitor market, Australia, as well as China, India, the United Kingdom, USA/Canada, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, Singapore and Korea.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism CEO Jason Dawson says having the Waikato featured throughout the Good Morning World campaign is a fantastic way to showcase the region and people.

"Highlighting our region's iconic and emerging attractions reinforces they are a 'must-do' on international travellers' itineraries when visiting New Zealand" he said.

"International visitor expenditure and guest nights continue to increase for the region and Tourism New Zealand's global campaign will no doubt further enhance this trend.

"We are already seeing the Waikato securing first and last nights for international visitors and we encourage visitors to explore more lesser known parts of our region to deliver wider economic, social and cultural benefits for our community" added Dawson.

Waikato residents are also encouraged to create their own video and share their favourite place with the world.

"Think everyday locations, your local café, your dog walking spot, your favourite beach or even your local pie shop — we want to capture classic Kiwi life and what makes it so special," says Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive, Stephen England-Hall.

To find out more how to create your own 'Good Morning World' video in three easy steps, check out the instruction video here.

Advertisement

Make sure you tag #GoodMorningWorldNZ in your video and social media posts, plus follow the Campaign's Instagram account @goodmorningworldnz and watch each daily greetings from around New Zealand.