Someone once said the sweetest sound to someone's ears is their own name.
This just about sums up why Mrs Krishnan's Party is the play of the people, creating a community within an audience for one beautiful night.
The contagious joy of Mrs Kirshnan's Party - both the play and the party within the play -is set the moment you step into a makeshift dairy with colourful banners thrown about.
Co-lead James, played by Justin Rogers, greets and seats each and every one of the audience, decked out in his best party threads.
Mrs K, portrayed by Kalyani Nagarajan, is a little apprehensive at first but this is thrown into the mix with humour.
The play allows the audience to become a part of the action and an almost sacred feel of community is created.
The duo casually start conversations with audience members in character, before weaving the viewers into the action.
The space feels safe, the relaxed mood granting audience the confidence to interject - with the most hilarious outcomes.
Improvisation plays a pivotal part of the magic and means every staging of the play is original.
The lightning-quick wit of Nagarajan, in particular, allows the unique stories of the audience to be fused into the action with hilarious results.
The play is not without its moments of grief, sadness and longing. Without these lows, the highs would not feel so joyous.
The - unsurprising - standing ovation at the end of the play spoke volumes and I'm sure many of the audience would gladly experience the party bonanza again.
Mrs Krishnan's Party
Baycourt Theatre
Saturday - 7pm
Sunday - 4pm
Tickets available at Ticketek or Baycourt Theatre.