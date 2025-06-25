Home / The Listener / World

Winter is coming? The terrible years after a nuclear blast

By Sarah Lang
New Zealand Listener
13 mins to read

A nuclear war would wipe out millions but the lingering effects on climate would kill billions more through starvation, says a US scientist who has spent decades raising the alarm.

In the 1970s, a British physicist emigrated to New Zealand to escape the potential ripple effects of a nuclear war as the United States and the Soviet Union continued the nuclear-arms race of the Cold War. On five acres on the outskirts of Whanganui, my father, helped by my mother

