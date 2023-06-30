Advertisement

The small Greek town who honours Kiwi soldiers’ 1941 Battle for Crete

By Cat McGregor
10 mins to read
New Zealand troops in the transit area between Chania and Galatas. Far left, the Greek island of Crete. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

Journalist Cat McGregor stumbled upon the Galatas-New Zealand connection while visiting Crete.

Turn inland from Kalamaki, a beach resort outside the ancient city of Chania, and the road quickly starts to rise straight and steep.

