Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Jane Clifton: The happiness paradox and the rich misery of social media

By Jane Clifton
3 mins to read
Letting loose at carnival celebrations in the Dominican Republic. Photo / Getty Images

Letting loose at carnival celebrations in the Dominican Republic. Photo / Getty Images

‘The experts are terrible!” declaimed Donald Trump in a 2016 rant about how irksome he found people with actual knowledge – for which he was roundly derided.

But sometimes, it can seem as though experts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener