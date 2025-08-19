Advertisement
Listener

A young French cyclist has gone missing in Iran. I was almost with him.

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Louise Barnes with Lennart Monterlos (right), and Troy Kendall (centre) as they cycled through Germany. Photo / Supplied

Last year, I left England and cycled across Europe to Turkey. It was a three-month, 6000km bikepacking trip that took me beyond the confines of tourist hotspots and introduced me to a whole community of other bikepackers.

One of those was Lennart Monterlos, a fresh-faced Franco-German 18-year-old only seven

