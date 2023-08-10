Advertisement

What you need to know in politics: New policies announced, but what about ‘bread and butter’ issues?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
6 mins to read
National's Christopher Luxon wants to ban cell phones in schools. Photo / Getty Images

Danyl McLauchlan analyses the past week in politics in an online exclusive story.

Thursday

During Question Time, National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, had a well-publicised exchange with Labour’s Grant Robertson over the subject of the

