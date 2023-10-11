Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Michele Hewitson: Looking forward to the final week of Campaign 2026

Michele Hewitson
By
6 mins to read
"It was an ignominious way for a lifelong Conservative to go: death by leftie. If he hadn’t already been dead, he’d have died of shame." Illustration / Getty Images

"It was an ignominious way for a lifelong Conservative to go: death by leftie. If he hadn’t already been dead, he’d have died of shame." Illustration / Getty Images

William Bunter struggled to pull the goggles down over his eyes. Bloody things. Mind you, it wasn’t an easy thing to accomplish when stuffed inside a giant cannon. Finally, and breaking the habit of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener