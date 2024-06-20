Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: Waiting for the great leap forward

By Greg Dixon
7 mins to read
Dr Shane Reti: “We should have done a better job with that and given patients some sense of direction and sense of hope and time frame.” Photo / Getty Images

Scrutiny Week. It sounds like something Chairman Mao might have cooked up. It has the vibe of political wrong-uns being dragged in front of a baying crowd to be accused of something counter-revolutionary then hanged

