Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Duncan Garner: Voters give Luxon what he asked for - but Peters may yet ruin the party.

By Duncan Garner
7 mins to read
‘Luxon will find outcomes much harder to achieve than perhaps he did in the corporate world.’

‘Luxon will find outcomes much harder to achieve than perhaps he did in the corporate world.’

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has done what no one else has previously managed in New Zealand politics – he has been elected to the top job after just one term in Parliament.

What a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener