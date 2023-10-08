Advertisement

Danyl McLauchlan: The major parties don’t have the answers to NZ’s failing infrastructure and housing crisis

Danyl McLauchlan
By
7 mins to read
For the past 50 years, NZ has failed to maintain the infrastructure required to support a developed nation with a modern economy. Photo / Getty Images

It’s almost biblical. In the first week of advance voting, authorities were dealing with a gigantic 13m-deep sinkhole that had opened up in Auckland’s Parnell the previous week. It had collapsed a sewer pipe, and

